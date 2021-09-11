Watch now: Special teams fireworks propel Normal Community past Richwoods

NORMAL — Tommy Davis set a quick pace and Chris Taylor mashed the Normal Community High School football team’s accelerator to the floor with special teams firepower Friday at Dick Tharp Field.

Davis opened the game with a 62-yard kickoff return that led to the first NCHS touchdown, and Taylor scored the second on a 70-yard punt return as the Ironmen overwhelmed Peoria Richwoods, 54-13, in Big 12 Conference play.

“I’m proud of our special teams guys,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. “They can make a difference in the ballgame good or bad. Tonight I thought it was really good for us.”

The Ironmen boosted their record to 3-0 overall and in the Big 12 and have scored an eye-popping 146 points in three games.

Drengwitz said Davis’ opening return gave NCHS excellent field position in a first quarter when Richwoods had the wind at its back.

“To flip the field and get points on the board was great,” said the Ironmen coach. “I felt like we had momentum from the jump and it never left.”

Recommended for you…

Davis lamented the fact he did not reach the end zone.

“I almost had one. All I had to do was run past the kicker,” he said. “I was just nervous. I tripped up a little bit.”

Taylor gathered up a bouncing Richwoods punt, motored to the left sideline and would not be caught on his touchdown.

“As I scooped it, I looked and didn’t see anybody for 5 or 10 yards,” Taylor said. “I know my speed and what I’m capable of so I just took it, made one move and took it to the house for a score.”

Drengwitz said the NCHS sideline was letting Taylor know he had room to field the punt as it bounced toward him.

“He’s very talented and very dynamic in the open field. If we can get his hand on the ball on the punt, we want him to get it. He can make good things happen,” said Drengwitz. “Chris and Tommy are very special athletes. What’s even better is they really work hard, they’re coachable and they practice the right way. They are going to have really bright futures.”

That was not the end of NCHS’ impact special teams plays.

After Taylor’s touchdown, Cooper Caraway recovered a Knights’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

On the next play, Ironmen quarter Chase Mackey hit Terance Washington with a 20-yard touchdown pass and a 21-0 NCHS lead.

That margin swelled to 28-0 on a 30-yard Michael Coleman touchdown surge with 3:03 left in the opening quarter.

A Camden Maas fumble recovery set up a 5-yard Mackey to Washington touchdown strike and NCHS carried a 35-0 lead into halftime.

“I feel like we just keep getting better every week,” said Washington, who snared three passes for 36 yards. “I feel like no team can stop our offense, and I say that with all my heart.”

Hunter Redman came away with another Richwoods fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half. Five plays later, Coleman charged 3 yards into the end zone for a 42-0 Ironmen bulge.

Davis showed off his speed again on a 52-yard TD sprint around the left side. The sophomore totaled 78 yards rushing on just three attempts.

The final NCHS touchdown was a 5-yard run from Brady Augstin. The Ironmen rushed for 191 yards and Mackey passed for 61.

“We ran the ball effectively and made some big plays in the passing game,” Drengwitz said. “I’m proud of how we played in all three phases.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.