Watch now: Six from Pantagraph area picked for Shrine all-star football game

BLOOMINGTON — Six Pantagraph area high school football standouts will play in the 48th annual Shrine All-Star Game on June 18 at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium.

The game will begin at 11 a.m. Admission is $10.

Playing for the Blue team will be Jack Weltha of Bloomington, Tremont's John Rathbun, Evan Antonio of Ridgeview-Lexington and El Paso-Gridley's Ben Klein.

Suiting up for the Red squad will be Tri-Valley's Andrew Petrilli and Daniel Hawkins of Prairie Central.

Darren Sunkett of East St. Louis is the head coach for the Blue team, and Chad Hetlet of Glenbard is head coach for the Red.

