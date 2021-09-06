Watch now: Running back Ki'on Carson is a big reason why Lincoln football is 2-0

LINCOLN — From the sidelines, as Lincoln running back Ki'on Carson was darting around the field Friday against Charleston, it was hard to track where exactly he was on the field.
The wing-back would frequently line up behind the tight end, and at 5-4, he could lean down and get lost behind the offensive line as he prepared to get a handoff or block for quarterback Elijah Pollice.
Now imagine how the defense must has felt as Carson frequently ran past and around Trojans defenders on his way to a 132-yard rushing performance and a touchdown as the Railers topped Charleston 14-6 in a battle between two evenly matched Apollo Conference teams.
“I love that kid so much and he is such a hard worker. He is a phenomenal football player. He's such a good kid and deserves everything that he gets,” Lincoln head football coach Matt Silkowski said. “I'm so happy and proud of him the way he plays. He doesn't play like a sophomore. When there is a big time third down that we need, he will make it.”
It was Carson's second consecutive 100-yard plus performance after going for 102 yards against Clinton in Week 1. As it was clear he was having another big game on Friday, Carson could hear the Charleston coaches instructing their players to focus in on him, serving as even more motivation.
"(The coaches) kept telling them that they needed to watch me when I was going outside. It boosted my confidence," Carson said. "I think I played good tonight but I think I could have played a little better tonight and gotten 200 yards. I was feeling pretty good tonight.
Carson scored his touchdown with 10:36 remaining in the fourth quarter to put Lincoln up 14-6. Charleston threatened with a potentially game-tying drive with five minutes remaining, moving down into Railers' territory. Carson was clutch again, this time at defensive back, picking off quarterback Jack Nelson's pass at the 17-yard-line, ending the drive.
"I have been practicing that a lot and I saw the ball go up and I knew that it was mine. I had to get it. We couldn't lose this game," Carson said.
In the spring, Charleston hammered Lincoln, 54-0, and that loss stuck with the team. Silkowski used it as motivation for the Railers to now have the best start to their season since 2003.
"I'm so proud of these kids. We knew it was going to be hard victory and Charleston has had our number the past two years," Silkowski said. "We had 39 missed tackles that night last season. That has been something that has been in our heads all summer long is 39. That is a number we talk about. We knew we had to be better. We were in position to make those tackles and we knew we had to finish and make it happen."
As the game clock was running down and it was clear Lincoln was going to not allow another Charleston score, Silkowski joined his players on the field and as he was jumping with excitement he ended up slipping on the field. The Lincoln fans in the stands responded by chanting "Silky" repeatedly, showing their love for the Railers' coach.
Silkowski has led the Railers since 2016 and inherited a program that had been winless between 2013-2015. Lincoln had improved to 4-5 in 2019 before Silkowski was asked to resign his head coaching position by school district administration. Athletes and parents organized and pledged their support for Silkowski and he stayed on.
"The support was huge. You can see it with the cheering section tonight. We try not to talk about that and it is in the past. But it happened and it is reality," Silkowski said. "Usually when you get the parent support like that it is to get a coach fired, not retained. For that support, I knew that this is the place that I belong and when you get into coaching it isn't about the wins and losses but the impact you have on kids. Obviously, my being here is doing that so this is where I belong."
Lincoln was 0-6 in the shortened spring season, but Silkowski saw a transformation among his players as Week 1 approached this fall.
“The change was in our culture. The last two weeks before the first game, I could see a major change in our culture with our program and how the kids conducted themselves,” he said. “There was a huge difference and we had a meeting with our seniors and put things on them and they have answered that call.”
