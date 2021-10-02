Watch now: 'Road' to playoffs won't be easy for Bloomington after loss to Centennial

BLOOMINGTON — There were plenty of Bloomington High School football highlights to see in the first half Friday night at Fred Carlton Field.

The only problem was they were all on the video scoreboard from the 1991 BHS squad which was being honored on the 30th anniversary of finishing as the Class 4A state runner-up.

The 2021 Raiders find themselves likely needing to win their last three games, all on the road, to make the playoffs. Champaign Centennial jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 40-20 victory in a Big 12 Conference game.

"We have to have confidence. That's the biggest thing. We lacked a little bit of that tonight. We played flat," said BHS senior Jack Weltha. "We played two quarters, not four. We didn't even play the first half, it felt like. The second half we came out and finally started executing like we should have for four quarters."

BHS fell to 3-3 overall and in the Big 12. The Raiders have games left at Peoria Notre Dame next Saturday, Champaign Central on Oct. 15 and Mahomet-Seymour on Oct. 22.

Senior Adam Beasley, who had 54 yards rushing and 36 more receiving, isn't about to give up on the season.

"We wake up early in the morning for practice tomorrow and work hard and stay together as teammates and continue to boost each other's confidence," he said. "It's one week, one game at a time, and I'm pretty sure we can make the playoffs."

The Raiders know they won't have a chance if they start any of their remaining games like they did on Friday, which ruined Senior Night and a reunion of coaches and players from the 1991 team led by former head coach Terry McCombs.

Two BHS lost fumbles in the first quarter led in a 13-0 advantage for the Chargers (3-3, 3-2). Meanwhile, the Raiders had only 63 yards of total offense in the first half with 28 of those coming on quarterback Marcus Griffin's scramble on the final play before intermission.

"Too many mistakes, first and foremost. You can't make those kind of mistakes and win a game," said BHS coach Scott Godfrey. "I thought we came out flat and reverted back to a lot of things I thought we had broken ourselves of — blown coverages, blown blocking assignments, lining up wrong.

"Top to bottom, our guys' heads weren't in it. Centennial took it to us."

Centennial's Brandon Harvey ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, while quarterback Brady Boatright went 15 of 23 for 211 yards and two TDs.

Another BHS fumble led to a 3-yard TD run by Braylon Peacock that put Centennial ahead, 34-0, with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

BHS finally got its offense untracked. Griffin, who finished with 144 yards rushing, ran for scores of 1 and 43 yards and hit Kaden Smith with a 20-yard TD pass with six seconds left in the game.

"We have to figure it out and right the ship or it will be a nine-game season for us, for sure," said Godfrey. "We've got to be better, a lot better, than we were tonight. The competition will be up, and we've got to win some games. It's back to the drawing board, and we have to figure it out fast."

Beasley agreed with his coach about BHS' lack of energy and urgency to start the game.

"Some of the team was thrown off and wasn't focused. That really takes a toll on the whole team," he said. "I love these guys. They got energy. They got heart. Tonight I really don't know where everyone's head was at, but they come to play every day, every practice. I believe in them and they believe in me."

Weltha, a four-year BHS starter, knows the Raiders can't have another first-half effort like it showed against Centennial again.

"Our confidence has to be better and we have to better next week," he said. "We have to take each week, week by week, and we need to go 1-0 (each week)."

There could be some good news coming for BHS.

Godfrey hopes senior halfback/linebacker Walker Burns will be able to play after being limited to just two games thus far because of foot and ankle injuries.

Burns' arrival could be just the boost the Raiders need.

"He's a first team all-conference guy on both sides of the ball. It would be phenomenal to have him back and just phenomenal for him," said Godfrey. "He's a great kid and deserves a senior season he hasn't gotten. It would be good for our program and everybody. Hopefully that can help get us a spark."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.