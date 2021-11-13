Watch now: Ridgeview-Lexington runs past Abingdon-Avon and into 1A semifinals

COLFAX — This was not short yardage. This was the home team’s first play from scrimmage.

Yet when Ridgeview-Lexington opened with a quarterback sneak, Carter Coffman’s 9-yard pile-moving gain laid the Mustangs’ cards on the table.

“Their nose guard No. 69 (Leighton Damewood) is an excellent football player,” Ridgeview-Lexington coach Hal Chiodo said. “We wanted to neutralize him. He has really been causing people trouble. We said we can’t have that. That play was designed to slow him down.”

The Mustangs knocked the Tornadoes back on their heels at the start and never let them recover as Ridgeview-Lexington rolled up 348 yards rushing while stampeding to a 51-12 victory in a Class 1A quarterfinal game Saturday.

“We thought their best player was their nose guard,” said Coffman. “We said we were going to let him know what he’s got coming for the rest of the game.”

Ridgeview-Lexington (8-4) will meet Lena-Winslow in next weekend’s semifinals. Abingdon-Avon, the top seed in 1A’s northern bracket, was eliminated at 10-2.

“It was a great team effort, a great team win,” Chiodo said. “The offensive line was blocking great, and the defense stuck in against a very good offensive team.”

Pantagraph area rushing leader Kaden Farrell netted 73 yards in each half and found the end zone four times.

“We put in some new plays and just executed very well,” said Farrell, who carried 23 times for those 146 yards. “Hats off to the linemen and the tight ends. They blocked their butts off today.”

The Tornadoes caused early damage when quarterback Easten Schisler found Parker Stoneking over the middle on fourth-and-4. Stoneking outraced the defense to the corner for a 35-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion pass failed.

Ignited by Coffman’s opening sneak, the Mustangs galloped 61 yards in eight plays with Farrell covering the final 6 yards. Ben Peacock’s extra point handed Ridgeview-Lexington a 7-6 edge.

“We wanted to come out and smack them in the mouth and get the tide rolling,” Mustangs left tackle-middle linebacker Evan Antonio said. “Our linemen pride ourselves on being real physical and it seems to pay off.”

A Logan Friedmansky interception meant Ridgeview-Lexington only had to drive 27 yards for its second touchdown, a 2-yard Farrell plunge. Coffman ran for the two-point conversion after an Abingdon-Avon offsides penalty moved the ball to the 1.

Farrell’s third touchdown also came from 2 yards out, and the Tornadoes pulled within 23-12 on a Parker Darst 3-yard scoring run after Schisler picked up 42 on a scramble.

Ridgeview-Lexington took full advantage of the first half final’s three minutes. Friedmansky took a reverse pitch from Farrell and sprinted 26 yards around left end for a touchdown.

Getting the ball back at their own 20 with one minute left, the Mustangs were not content to run out the clock. Moving quickly to the 44 with the clock under 10 seconds, Coffman launched his first pass downfield.

The ball was tipped into the air by a Abingdon-Avon defender and hauled in by Peacock, who took the deflection 56 yards for a touchdown and a 37-12 Mustangs bulge with no time on the clock.

“That was awesome,” Coffman said of his lone pass completion. “I threw it and I prayed and it worked.”

The Mustangs scored second-half touchdowns on a 35-yard Farrell jaunt and a 3-yard Friedmansky surge.

Friedmansky finished with 95 yards rushing on 12 carries, while Coffman added 72 also on 12 attempts.

Schisler rushed for 97 yards and completed 11 of 22 for 101 yards as Ridgeview-Lexington won the total offense battle, 410-270.

Coffman and Jacob Whitehill also secured interceptions and Connor Feit recovered a Tornadoes fumble as the Mustangs forced four turnovers and committed one.

