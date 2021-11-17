Watch now: Ridgeview-Lexington regroups after 'crushing' regular season loss

COLFAX — A three-touchdown lead had disappeared and a disheartening double overtime loss would forever stain the Ridgeview-Lexington football team’s record.

The Mustangs were down. But all involved realized they couldn’t stay that way.

“You could see at the time it was going to turn one way or the other,” Ridgeview-Lexington coach Hal Chiodo said of his team's fate. “The kids and the coaching staff were crushed completely. There has been a change from that point for the better.”

That change has sent Chiodo’s team not only into the playoffs but to three playoffs wins with a 2 p.m. Class 1A semifinal matchup next at Lena-Winslow on Saturday.

After the 43-42 loss to Eureka, the Mustangs came across the cold realization that saddled with a 3-4 record, their margin for error in making the playoffs was zero.

“We had to win every game. That loss hurt, it really hurt,” said quarterback Carter Coffman. “We just went out and won. The intensity at practice tremendously increased and the physicality during games tremendously increased. I would say we’re a completely different team from when we played Eureka.”

The second half turned from a stumbling block to a target for Ridgeview-Lexington, which also squandered a three-score lead in a 28-27 loss to El Paso-Gridley and were tied with Class 2A power Tri-Valley at halftime before faltering in a 35-14 defeat.

“I think that (Eureka) was the turning point. We finally decided it needs to happen,” said Evan Antonio, a 1A all-state selection who plays linebacker, offensive tackle and punts. “We had to keep the intensity up, especially in the second half. We’ve really cranked it up in the second half.”

“We knew we had to come out in the second half of games and we couldn’t let up,” said tailback Kaden Farrell, an all-state tailback who has rushed for 1,971 yards and 22 touchdowns.

While Farrell is clearly the workhorse, Ridgeview-Lexington is diverse enough to give opponents fits.

Logan Friedmansky added 534 yards on the ground. Coffman has passed for 513 yards and run for 436 with a combined 16 touchdowns. Ben Peacock provides a speedy receiver who averages 33.2 yards on his 13 receptions.

Coffman took over in the second game when starting quarterback Alec Thomas was injured. Thomas has since returned, giving the Mustangs another option if needed under center.

“I never played quarterback before. So that was new, but it was exciting,” Coffman said. “I love being able to lead the team. That’s what I love most, being in the huddle and being a leader. I love it and I love getting to do it with my team.”

The Ridgeview-Lexington defense has four shutouts and helped the Mustangs outscore their last five opponents 226-38.

The top tacklers have been linebackers Antonio, Jacob Whitehill and Tyler Atkins and linemen Connor Feit and Tanner Laesch.

Chiodo’s return to coaching has transformed into a dream season. The 66-year-old Hall of Famer, who numbered Lexington and Morton among his former head coaching jobs, retired and moved to Florida before returning to Illinois.

“I am having a very good time,” Chiodo said. “It’s a great bunch of guys. All the coaches and kids are just fabulous.”

And the Mustangs are happy to learn from the wisdom of Chiodo’s years.

“I’ve really enjoyed having him. I trust him and respect him so much,” said Coffman. “Being able to play for him means the world.”

“He’s a really good coach,” Antonio said. “And he’s brought a lot of good coaches in to coach us.”

