Watch now: Playing without Slaughter, Central Catholic upended by Tolono Unity

BLOOMINGTON – The Central Catholic High School football team received one dose of bad news on Thursday.

Another arrived on the second play from scrimmage Friday at Bill Hundman Memorial Field as Tolono Unity’s Camden Mette returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown.

The Saints couldn’t recover from either as the Class 3A No. 4-ranked Rockets claimed a 41-13 Illini Prairie Conference victory.

Central Catholic played without two-way standout and leading rusher Jake Slaughter, who was on the sideline in crutches after having surgery earlier in the day to remove an infection from his knee.

“Believe it or not, he was bit by a spider and got an infection on his knee,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht said. “On Tuesday we knew about it and Wednesday it blew up and today he had surgery.

"We found out Thursday he was out. We couldn’t really make too many adjustments to our game plan. We didn’t have any preparation time. We rolled with what he had and that was the result.”

According to Braucht, Slaughter will be out for an indefinite period. “We’re hoping we can get him back before the end of the season for sure,” said the Saints coach.

Tolono (5-0, 5-0) was the second straight top four 3A foe for the Saints (3-2, 3-2) after a five-point loss at No. 3 Monticello last week.

“What’s most disappointing is we’ve got other players who are good football players and we didn’t play well,” said Braucht. “We played a good team. When you make as many self-induced errors as we did, that’s what’s going to happen.”

The Rockets seized a 14-0 lead when quarterback Blake Kimball broke a tackle at the 15 on his way to a 20-yard touchdown. Central Catholic pulled within 14-6 as quarterback Colin Hayes found Ryan Hoeferle with a 4-yard touchdown pass.

The Rockets carried a 21-6 advantage into halftime after a 2-yard sneak into the end zone from Kimball.

“Early we had a little bit of trouble up front. Then we were able to pick up what they were doing and settle in,” Tolono coach Scott Hamiton said. “We completed some big passes to get moving. It’s nice when you start off with a pick six by your defensive guys to get going. You get some confidence.”

The Rockets really launched when Matt Brown rambled 62 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the third quarter.

Brown and Kimball were thorns in the Central Catholic side all evening. Brown rushed for 117 yards on 14 carries, while Kimball ran for 97 and passed for 86 while completing 11 of 14.

“Any time their backs were against it, they put the ball in his hands,” Braucht said of Kimball. “We were ready for that. But he’s a good player.”

Tolono added rushing touchdowns of 23 yards by Kimball and 37 yards by Nat Nosler before Hayes found the end zone from 11 yards out for the final Saints’ score.

Central Catholic received a team-high 46 yards on the ground from Ian Whitaker. Hayes completed 14 of 28 for 121 yards and was intercepted twice.

The Rockets rushed for 277 yards and outgained Central Catholic, 363-240.

“They were lined up the way we thought they were, they ran the plays we thought they would and they stuck to their tendencies,” Braucht said. “But when you have that many penalties … Those things are discipline and we’ve got to clean them up.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.