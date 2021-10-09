Watch now: Peoria Notre Dame overcomes Bloomington in Big 12 football

PEORIA — Peoria Notre Dame High School defeated Bloomington, 24-6, Saturday in Big 12 Conference football action at Richwoods Stadium.

In a game that saw all the scoring happen in the first half, Notre Dame improved to 5-2 overall and stayed one game behind Normal Community in the Big 12 at 5-1.

BHS fell to 3-4 overall and in league play.

The Irish scored first on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Joe Mushinsky and led 7-0.

The Purple Raiders struck back with a 1-yard Marcus Griffin scoring run but missed the extra point and trailed 7-6.

Notre Dame bolstered its lead with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Charlie Dawson.

The Irish added 10 second-quarter points on a 2-yard Dawson surge and a Charlie Woolsey field goal of 21 yards.

Griffin rushed for 72 yards on 19 carries and completed 5 of 13 passes for 31 yards. Walker Burns chipped in 42 yards on the ground.

Dawson topped all rushers with 128 yards on 17 attempts with Mushinsky adding 93 on 15 carries.

Jack Weltha paced the BHS defense with 11 solo tackles and three assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.