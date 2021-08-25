Watch now: Olympia football shoots for continued improvement

Progress in the spring meant matching the Olympia High School football team’s best winning percentage since 1985.

Spartans coach Eric Lyons believes his squad is quite capable of keeping that ball rolling this fall.

“I think we’re going to have a great team this year. I’m really excited about our guys,” said Lyons, whose team prevailed in four of six spring contests.

“We have 11 starters back from last year, and a lot of these kids were behind a really good senior class. So we have some very good players who have put in their time and are getting their first opportunity as varsity players.”

Olympia will compete in the Illini Prairie Conference for one final season before moving to the Sangamo Conference.

Elsewhere in the Illini Prairie, Prairie Central turns to new faces in search of another successful season, and Pontiac hopes for a resurgence with a new coach and healthier numbers. Central Catholic has a small senior class that is hoping to return the Saints to prominence.

Olympia boasts a stout and experienced offensive line led by 6-foot-6, 285-pound junior guard Blaine Halley, who is receiving recruiting interest from several Division I college programs.

“He’s a very good player and a hard worker to go with a big frame,” Lyons said. “We’re very strong up front.”

That group also includes returning tackles in Ashton Campbell and Austin Swan. Nolen Yeary is the other guard with Ian Murphy at center.

Junior Landon Horning takes over for graduated dual threat quarterback Ethan Davis.

Former tackle Clayton Mortimer joins Chase Litwiller in Olympia’s two tight end set. Hunter Martin and Reygan Sitton will carry the ball from the wings with Evan Rademaker shifting from wing to fullback.

Defensive stalwarts include Campbell and Swan up front and Rademaker and Adam Swartzendruber at linebacker. Horning is a third-year starting free safety.

“It’s nice to have expectations at Olympia football,” said Lyons. “With the winning season last year, we hope to build off the legacy of the guys who laid the groundwork. It (the program’s first playoff berth since 2014) is in the minds of the guys. We hope to get there this year.”

Prairie Central had dreams of a Class 4A state playoff run in 2020. After the pandemic pushed the season back to the spring, the Hawks showed they were capable with a 4-1 record. But alas, the Illinois High School Association did not hold playoffs.

With many of those standouts graduated, Hawks coach Andrew Quain turns elsewhere and still likes what he sees.

“We graduated a good bunch of our starters,” Quain said. “We’re getting better every day, making improvements.”

Last season’s No. 2 quarterback, Owen Rafferty, ascends to the starting spot. Rafferty also is an all-conference defensive back.

“He does a really good job of reading things in our option game,” said Quain, who could use Rafferty at cornerback or safety on defense.

The Hawks’ offensive line has one returning starter in 6-foot-3, 240-pound guard Dan Hawkins.

“He’s been a great role model for our other four new linemen,” Quain said. “You can see he’s playing at a (higher) speed and showing everybody else the speed they need to play at.”

Camden Palmore will be “getting quite a few carries,” according to Quain. “We intend to do what we’ve done in the past and spread the ball around in the running game. He will definitely be a part of what we do.”

Linebackers Palmore and Drew Fehr will be key defenders.

Former University High coach John Johnson takes over as Pontiac coach and reports numbers are decidedly up after the Indians had just 18 available players for their final spring outing.

“We have 62 freshmen through seniors. The future is bright,” Johnson said. “They came back with great attitudes and a lot of energy. Hopefully that will show on the field.”

Pontiac was 0-5 in the spring.

Johnson sees running back Kodi Davis as a “special” player. “He’s 6-2, 200 pounds. He’s really fast and really tough. He plays a great safety. At running back, he could be something special. He could help us out at slot receiver, too.”

Brady Monahan joins Davis in the backfield and also could see time at receiver. Johnson is excited about his offensive line of Jacob Orndorff, Tyson Cramer, Preston Jama, Alex Carwyle and Dalton Tovrea.

Junior Nick Crane, who saw limited playing time last season, is the quarterback.

“A lot of kids got a lot of time as sophomores last year,” Johnson said. “They had to pay the price last year being young players against juniors and seniors. Hopefully they will reap the benefits of that experience.”

