Watch now: Offensive line gets Tri-Valley moving down the field and into Class 2A semifinals

DOWNS — With quarterback Andrew Petrilli surrounded by Blake Regenold, Noah Streenz, Nate Simon and Grant Fatima, Tri-Valley High School head football coach Josh Roop was confident in his skill-position players going into the season.

Whether the blocks would be there to spring those guys was a question mark in Roop's mind.

"When we were coming into the season we talked about it being a weakness," said Roop of the offensive line.

Not anymore.

As the No. 4-ranked Vikings head to No. 1 Wilmington for a 5 p.m. Class 2A semifinal showdown Saturday between 12-0 teams, Tri-Valley's offensive line has done its part to help a Viking offense that averages 41.0 points per game while piling up nearly 5,000 yards.

"I feel we've improved tremendously since Week 1," said junior TJ Klein, who moved from center to right guard before the season. "We've really gelled as a line and unit and came together. The communication has gotten a lot better and we're on the same page when we need to."

Klein returned this season along with a pair of seniors who are three-year starters, right tackle Andrew Moore and left guard Kyle Krzeminski.

The Vikings had junior Brennan Thoele and Drendon Stickling rotating at left tackle before moving Thoele to tight end. To replace Klein at center, Tri-Valley turned to sophomore Jacob Bischoff.

"We knew TJ was going to be a really good guard for us pulling and trapping because he's so athletic," said Roop. "Usually at our center position we're able to give him a lot of help. We found out really quickly Jacob didn't need a lot of help. I call him one of our throwback linemen because when he blocks you, he tries to block you to put you on your back."

Bischoff quickly turned into one of the Heart of Illinois Conference's best centers. It's been quite a turn of events for Bischoff considering he was the team's kicker in the abbreviated spring season.

"Coming in I was pretty nervous," said Bischoff, who also starts at inside linebacker and has ceded kicking duties to track star Luke Myszka. "They had all the support for me and treated me like a brother. They helped me and pushed me to be my best."

Tri-Valley has tweaked its offense from the years when it finished as the Class 2A state champions in 2015 and Class 1A runner-up in 2013.

No longer running option out of a Flexbone, the Vikings use the spread offense to better utilize Petrilli's skills as a runner and passer.

"We're more traditional pass block, which is easier and better for us," said Klein. "But running the ball is still the same — drive them off the ball like we always have."

Having Petrilli's shifty feet behind them aids the linemen, too.

"He's quick hitting and gets to the line fast," said Klein. "Even with the passing game he's good with his decisions of getting the ball out. He's not have sitting there 10 seconds. Our receivers are also fast and good guys."

Roop, who was an offensive line coach for Normal Community and Normal West before coming in as Tri-Valley's head coach in 2007, knows the importance of establishing line play as a program's bread and butter.

"If you look at the HOI and the course of teams that have solid programs it's because they developed solid offensive lines," he said. "You go to Gibson City (GCMS), LeRoy, Dee-Mack. Those perennial teams that are at the top of the HOI, it's because their offensive lines are good."

Roop credits offensive line coach Sean McCormick and assistants Travis Goveia, a former Tri-Valley All-Stater, and former Illinois Wesleyan player Cordale Davis with helping the line progress.

"Those three have really taken over the offensive line and really done well with them and developed them into a really strong unit for us," said Roop.

Roop challenged the line before last Saturday's quarterfinal game to be more physical than Farmington. That was accomplished in a dominating 34-12 quarterfinal victory.

It figures to be another step up for the line facing Wilmington, which was ranked atop the Class 3A poll all season before dropping to Class 2A for the playoffs.

"Our main goal is to be super physical," said Bischoff. "We have to be the first off the ball and be the lowest and be the fastest and strongest. Basically whoever wins, coach says, is the most physical team. Our goal is to be more physical and be smart."

The Vikings' line knows the stakes are high Saturday.

"I feel we've been pretty physical all year, but last week we stepped it up," said Bischoff. "If we want to make it to state this is what we have to do."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

