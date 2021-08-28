Watch now: O'Fallon defeats Normal West

NORMAL — O'Fallon High School broke out to a 28-0 halftime lead and defeated Normal West, 34-7, Friday at West.
The nonconference football game was the season opener for both teams.
The lone West touchdown came in the third quarter on a 10-yard run by Lenelle Higgins.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today