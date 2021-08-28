 Skip to main content
Watch now: O'Fallon defeats Normal West

NORMAL — O'Fallon High School broke out to a 28-0 halftime lead and defeated Normal West, 34-7, Friday at West.

The nonconference football game was the season opener for both teams.

The lone West touchdown came in the third quarter on a 10-yard run by Lenelle Higgins.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

