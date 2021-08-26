Watch now: Normal West's Jacob Albertson back in football practice after National Guard basic training

NORMAL — Even though he's a lineman for Normal West High School's football team, Jacob Albertson at one point felt like a quarterback this summer.

Albertson didn't spend the summer months practicing with his teammates. Instead, he was undergoing National Guard basic training in Fort Benning, Ga., where Albertson said it was hot and often a little tense.

"My favorite part was probably grenade throws," said the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior. "The procedure we had to go through wasn't that bad, but the problem is we had to pull the pin and hold a live grenade in our hand until they gave us the go.

"We had to wait for everybody to get ready. That took way longer than I liked it to. My nerves were built up to the point as soon as I threw it, I threw it all the way down the range."

Makes picking up a blitzing linebacker seem rather mundane, doesn't it?

Albertson returned to the Wildcats last week after completing basic training. He won't have enough practices to play in Friday's season opener at home against O'Fallon, but is eager to go for Week 2 against Champaign Central on West's Senior Night.

Serving his country is something Albertson said he always wanted to do. He said his grandfather, David Jacobs, was in the Army during Vietnam.

When Albertson told his mother, Nicole, he wanted to enlist in the National Guard, she did some research and helped him get the process started. Albertson enlisted in July 2020 when he was 17, but that was postponed until September because he had to be within 200 days of basic training.

Albertson shipped out May 31 for Fort Benning and a summer he'll never forget.

"There were a lot of great life teaching moments there, and some absolutely hilarious moments," he said. "There were a lot of different kinds of things there."

West head coach Nathan Fincham wasn't surprised when Albertson told him about joining the National Guard.

"It takes a very selfless person and high character (to do that). It's the perfect model for what we have a team because he's all about the team. That right there is what it's all about," said Fincham. "He's always been that way."

Some of Albertson's teammates have asked him about basic training. After telling them about it, he doesn't think any of them will take the same path.

"It was harder than I thought it was going to be, but it was more fun than I thought it would be," he said. "I try to say that with caution because I don't want people to go there with the mindset thinking it's going to be absolutely fun because that's a good way to get mentally screwed up."

Right now, Albertson plans to finish his senior year at West. He will have his second phase of training next summer before being assigned to the Illinois National Guard unit in Pontiac.

Albertson said his National Guard commitment is for six years. He isn't sure about college plans, but if he goes he could be a "Weekend Warrior" and serve some of his commitment on weekends where he is attending school.

Being part of a football team is in some way similar to being at National Guard training.

"You have to have a lot of discipline for both," said Albertson. "There's a lot of teamwork involved. They're both pretty cool experiences."

Fincham said Albertson mainly will be a defensive lineman, although he can also help out on the offensive line, while also being involved in special teams. Watching from the sidelines Friday night won't be easy for Albertson.

"I had to sit out a few games last season and that sucked, so I'm not excited about that," he said.

Fincham knows Albertson will be the team's biggest cheerleader on the sidelines.

"He's never cared about himself and what he's doing," said Fincham. "He's always been, 'I want the team to be good, let's go, let's pick it up.' He's always been a high character guy like that."

And away we go ...

With everyone relieved to start the season in late August rather than March — as what happened last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic — a Week 1 showdown looms at Fred Carlton Field.

Bloomington entertains Normal Community in a Big 12 Conference game after the Purple Raiders broke a seven-game losing streak to the Ironmen with a 12-6 victory in April.

The BHS-NCHS series dates back to 1897. The Raiders hold a 64-43-8 lead.

Across town, Central Catholic greets Pontiac in an Illini Prairie Conference game at Bill Hundman Memorial Field. It will be the Pontiac head coaching debut of John Johnson, who was University High's coach the last four years.

Brody Walworth will make his first appearance as U High's head coach when the Pioneers travel to meet Decatur MacArthur in a Central State Eight contest.

Prairie Central will be tested right out of the game when the Hawks hit the road for an Illini Prairie game at Tolono Unity. GCMS, ranked No. 3 in the Class 1A preseason poll, begins the season Saturday when the Falcons meet Carlinville at Gibson City.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

