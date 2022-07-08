Watch now: Normal West's 7-on-7 football camp provides chance to get jumpstart on season ahead

NORMAL — There was no pass rush coming at Jayden Mangruem. He knows that will come soon enough.

During Thursday's 7-on-7 camp at Normal West, the Wildcats' quarterback still learned plenty going against defenses from University High, Tri-Valley and Washington.

"It helps me looks at the reads and get used to my receivers and get good relationships and seeing what we're going to be able to do when it comes to games," he said.

West head coach Nathan Fincham said the Wildcats have been holding Thursday night 7-on-7s in July for about 10 years. Teams are dressed in helmets, T-shirts and shorts with no tackling.

While many schools hold 7-on-7s summer tournaments, the West format is two 10-minute segments each half for a team's offense and defense with no score kept.

"There's a lot of time to coach up and teams can go whatever speed they want. You can make as much out of it as you want," said Fincham. "There's not a certain amount of plays. It really benefits the coaching aspect and players have to learn how to play when they're tired, That's another big thing we want to learn in the summer instead of Week 1 or Week 2."

Bloomington, Central Catholic and Clinton will join West, U High and Tri-Valley next Thursday.

Mangruem took over as starting quarterback about midseason a year ago and helped West into the Class 6A playoffs before losing to, ironically, Washington in the first round.

U High also has a returning QB starter in Colin Cunningham. Brody Walworth, who is heading into his second year as the Pioneers' head coach, believes this month of 7-on-7 should greatly help his team after they went 3-6 a year ago.

"I kind of ran an offense I knew but wasn't necessarily molded for our players," said Walworth. "Now I've had a year to learn our team and our offense has changed a little bit based on our personnel. We're really trying to help him and our receivers flourish in some new system type of stuff."

Walworth sees many benefits to participating in the West 7-on-7 for four weeks that are part of 25 contact days the Illinois High School Association allows in the summer before practice officially begins August 8.

"For us it's all about learning our system. We're not worried about winning or losing or what they (the opponents) are doing," he said. "For us it's trying to get our eyes in the right place, alignment, assignment, the basics of football. If we can learn to get lined up properly and run good routes and be in the right place and get our eyes in the right place, that's what we're trying to do."

Tri-Valley assistant coaches Dan Murrin and Sean Kennedy directed the Vikings in the absence of head coach Josh Roop. While there were a couple Tri-Valley players also missing who could be starters in the season opener, Kennedy saw progress, especially defensively, from the first 7-on-7 against Washington to the last against U High.

"We got much better in terms of communication and where we fit together," said Kennedy. "Obviously a lot teams we're playing (in the Heart of Illinois Conference) aren't going to be throwing the football around where we might catch ourselves running things out here we might not break out until the playoffs.

"But at least we're getting them talking to each other. That's something we starting seeing at the end. They were communicating to get lined up. regardless of offense and front. When you're playing you need to talk and get lined up."

Tri-Valley must replace several key players from its 12-1 squad which advanced to the Class 2A semifinals, including quarterback and Pantagraph Player of the Year Andrew Petrilli.

Murrin, a long-time Normal Community assistant, will be in his first year on Roop's staff with Tri-Valley. From past experience, Murrin doesn't put much stock that 7-on-7 summer success will translate into a big season in the fall.

"We focus on what we can benefit from it and that's all I care about," he said.

Outside of someone centering the ball to the quarterback, there are no linemen on either side in 7-on-7s. While improving the passing game seems to be the major intent, there are plenty of advantages for the defense, too.

"Sometimes it's more beneficial for the defense," said Walworth. "Obviously you're not tackling, but angles and, I keep saying, alignment and assignment because that's what defense is. Learning how to line up, you get to see hundreds of formations in the summer so stuff you don't normally see you have to figure out how to line up to it and where to put my eyes.

"For defense it's huge to learn how to pursue and get angles and where my eyes need to be."

Tanner Cupples and Gavin Camp will serve as Mangruem's back-up quarterback this season for West. They got plenty of reps throwing passes Thursday. Camp even caught some balls from Mangruem and Cupples, who is a standout safety on defense.

For the Wildcats to be Big 12 Conference contenders, though, it is vital for Mangruem to take the next step.

If that happens, those Thursdays in July will be well worth the effort.

"Last year he wasn't able to make it to too many of the 7-on-7s. That really hurt his development going into last year," said Fincham. "This year, for him having a whole summer to get ready and to learn the passing plays and offense, will help him a ton."