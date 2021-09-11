Watch now: Normal West shuts out Champaign Centennial

CHAMPAIGN — The Normal West High School football team won its second straight game Friday with a 21-0 shutout of Champaign Centennial in Big 12 Conference play.
The Wildcats improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, while Centennial is 2-1 both overall and in league play.
Jono Edmonson rushed 2 yards for the first West touchdown.
Wildcats' quarterback Kolton Lindsey then tossed a 45-yard scoring pass to Wesley McCloud.
The final West touchdown came on a 10-yard Lenelle Higgins run.
The Wildcats rushed for 211 of its 278 yards of total offense.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
