Watch now: Normal West shuts out Champaign Centennial

CHAMPAIGN — The Normal West High School football team won its second straight game Friday with a 21-0 shutout of Champaign Centennial in Big 12 Conference play.

The Wildcats improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, while Centennial is 2-1 both overall and in league play.

Jono Edmonson rushed 2 yards for the first West touchdown.

Wildcats' quarterback Kolton Lindsey then tossed a 45-yard scoring pass to Wesley McCloud.

The final West touchdown came on a 10-yard Lenelle Higgins run.

The Wildcats rushed for 211 of its 278 yards of total offense.

Jono Edmonson, 2021

Edmonson
