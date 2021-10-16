Watch now: Normal West overwhelms Peoria Richwoods to sew up playoff berth

PEORIA — The Normal West High School football team roared to a 40-0 lead by halftime and completed a 54-0 shutout of Peoria Richwoods on Friday to wrap up a playoff berth.

The Wildcats moved to 6-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12 Conference and will play Normal Community at West next Friday in the regular season finale with a share of the league championship on the line.

Max Ziebarth started West's scoring barrage with a 20-yard touchdown reception from Jayden Mangruem.

The Wildcats followed with scoring runs from Matthew Marsaglia (47 yards), Lenelle Higgins (15) and Jono Edmonson (22).

The West defense then chipped in with touchdowns off a 70-yard Tanner Cupples interception return and a 12-yard Larell Fisher fumble return.

The final Wildcats' TDs were 6-yard runs by Kolton Lindsey and Tahigee Floyd.

Ziebarth caught two passes for 49 yards, while Higgins rushed for 63 yards and Edmonson 48.

Richwoods dropped to 1-7 and 1-6 in the Big 12.

