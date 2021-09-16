Watch now: Normal West, Bloomington square off in Intercity matchup

Two developing high school football teams will gauge their progress against a familiar opponent Friday at Normal West High School.

Bloomington faces the host Wildcats in a 7 p.m. Intercity and Big 12 Conference matchup.

“It’s exciting to play teams in town,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “These guys all know each other and see each other all the time. It’s fun for us coaches, too, because we all get along pretty well. It’s always a good atmosphere and a competitive game.”

The Wildcats are 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12, while the Purple Raiders are 2-1 both overall and in league play.

BHS leads the all-time series with West 15-11, but the Wildcats have prevailed in the past eight meetings.

“Over the years I’ve been at Bloomington, I’ve admired their length at receiver,” said Raiders coach Scott Godfrey. “Offensively, they shift and move so well. They really utilize that to get their matchups.”

After a week two forfeit win over Urbana, BHS blanked Peoria Manual 14-0 last week.

“You can simulate all you want in practice and script things, but you have to play against somebody else that’s going to hit back a little bit to see what guys are made of,” Godfrey said.

First-year Raiders quarterback Marcus Griffin rushed for 87 yards and passed for 47 against Manual, while outside linebacker Kaden Smith recovered three Rams’ fumbles.

“He had no prior quarterback experience. He’s really accepted the challenge and learned a lot. He’s getting better every week,” Godfrey said of Griffin. “Kaden’s got a nose for the ball and knows how to get to it. Credit our other guys for forcing the fumbles, but sometimes the toughest guy comes out of the pile with it.”

West has rebounded from an opening loss to nonconference foe O’Fallon with wins over Champaign Central and Champaign Central.

“Having a tough team right off the bat was beneficial for us,” said Fincham. “We’ve been able to show some progress. Some guys are starting to step up, and it’s new people every week.”

The West coach expects a “traditionally very strong defense” from BHS. “They have a couple good guys on the defensive line, their linebackers run really well and they have physical players and athletes at the back end.”

Rugged stretch for Saints

After defeating then-Class 3A No. 10 PBL by a point on the final play last week, Central Catholic travels to Monticello, the No. 3 team in 3A, for a 7 p.m. contest Friday.

Both teams are 3-0 overall and in the Illini Prairie Conference.

The Saints were forced to adjust as PBL took a 12-0 lead and made tailback Jake Slaughter a focus. Shifting to an aerial attack, Central Catholic saw quarterback Colin Hayes complete 22 of 29 passes for 248 yards.

“If you want to play somebody coming off a big emotional victory, Monticello gets your attention real quick,” Saints coach Kevin Braucht said. “They are a good team on both sides. We’ve played them extremely well the last two years.”

Even after being held to 30 yards rushing by PBL, Slaughter has 393 yards in three games.

The gauntlet continues next week for Central Catholic when Tolono Unity, the other 3-0 Illini Prairie team, comes to Bill Hundman Memorial Field. The Rockets are ranked fourth in 3A.

NCHS readies for test

Tied for ninth as newcomers in the 7A rankings, Normal Community faces Peoria Notre Dame in the Big 12 on Saturday. The 7 p.m. game will be played at Richwoods High School.

At 3-0 overall and in the Big 12, the Ironmen have amassed 146 points in three games.

Notre Dame is 2-1 and 2-0 in conference action. The only Irish loss came to 5A No. 9 Metamora, 28-15, to start the season.

“They are 90 percent run, 10 percent pass,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. “They pride themselves on being physical up front. We have to match their physicality and toughness. I think we’re up to the challenge, but until we play them you don’t know. We have to adjust when we see them live playing full speed.”

U High back at it

After being informed last Friday that Springfield Lanphier was forfeiting, University High (1-2, 1-2) had no choice but to move on to Friday’s Central State Eight game at Springfield Southeast (2-1, 2-1).

“Because it happened so late, we went out and had a little fun and threw the ball around,” said Pioneers coach Brody Walworth. “We really wanted to do something that felt fun. We all felt a little robbed, and a lot of us were in a bad mood. We tried to lift the mood and go into the weekend with a good attitude.”

Walworth maintains the forfeit victory “doesn’t feel like a win, especially with the culture we’re trying to build. I really want our players to feel the feeling of earning that victory. Our goal this week is to get one we actually earned.”

HOIC showdown

The top game in the Heart of Illinois Conference finds Tri-Valley traveling to Tremont in a battle of undefeated Large School Division teams.

The visiting Vikings are ranked sixth in 2A, while the Turks are the top 2A team receiving votes outside the top 10. Both squads are 3-0 and 1-0 in league play.

“We’ll find out if we’re good or not,” Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop said. “They’ve got the best skill kids we’ve seen so far this year. Their line is big and physical. We will have to be fundamentally sound.”

The Vikings’ transition to a spread offense has been a success but not a total switch to a passing attack.

Quarterback Andrew Petrilli has completed 24 of 33 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 264 yards and five more TDs. Blake Regenold adds 224 yards on the ground, while Nathan Simon has 11 receptions for 100 yards.

“We’re putting some points on the board,” Roop said of a 42.3 average output. “Our quarterback has done a good job running it. We’ve got some kids we wanted to get in the open field, and it seems to be doing that.”

A Tri-Valley defense led by the 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries of TJ Klein will have to contend with 6-foot-3, 230-pound Tremont running back Shemar Williams, who rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over LeRoy.

Laughery improving

GCMS (2-1, 1-0) hopes to regain the services of running backs Aidan Laughery and Awstace Grauer for its HOIC Small School Division home game against LeRoy (1-2, 1-0).

A University of Illinois recruit, Laughery has not played since the first half of the season opener because of a severe knee contusion. Grauer has yet to play this season while coming back from an ankle sprain.

According to GCMS coach Mike Allen, Laughery plans to graduate at the end of the current semester and enroll early at Illinois in January.

“He’s going to get into spring ball and take advantage of that,” Allen said.

Allen believes LeRoy “is a physical team. We will have to match that. Both teams are running teams. It might be the quickest game in Illinois Friday night.”

Clinton forced to forfeit

Clinton has forfeited its scheduled game against Central A&M on Friday because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Maroons’ record drops to 1-3.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

