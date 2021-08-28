Watch now: Normal Community's up-the-middle defense leads way to season-opening shutout against Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Tye Niekamp and Normal Community High School's defensive regulars watched from the sideline as Bloomington moved down the field near the end of Friday night's season opener at Fred Carlton Field.

Niekamp's sophomore brother, Dexter, was on the field at the time. If NCHS lost its shutout, that might have caused a long ride home.

"I would have been pretty mad," said Tye Niekamp. "But they got a good stop against their (first-team offense). That's big time stuff right there."

BHS got to the Ironmen's 3-yard line before the clock ran out as NCHS secured a 35-0 victory that took the sting out of a 12-6 loss to the Raiders in the spring.

"We wanted our lick back for taking an 'L' last year," said NCHS defensive tackle Javon Smith. "They really disrespected us with the Raider (jumping) jacks (after the game). We didn't like that. We had our mind on that the whole offseason to get the shutout."

NCHS quarterback Chase Mackey threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score. Terance Washington caught four passes for 116 yards and two TDs while Chris Taylor scored on a run and reception.

But it was the NCHS defense that totally dominated a short-handed BHS offense that lost its center, Logan Kiper, to a knee injury late in the first quarter and had trouble getting snaps back to quarterback Marcus Griffin.

In baseball, being strong up the middle defensively prevents a lot of runs. In football, it keeps offenses bottled up as the Ironmen showed.

Smith is generously listed as 5-foot-10 and wears a number (4) that belongs to a wide receiver, quarterback or running back. But the 200-pound senior was in BHS' backfield all night causing havoc while getting in on seven tackles.

Niekamp is in the middle of the defense at inside linebacker. He had 11 tackles, including a sack, and added a fumble recovery. On the back end up the middle is free safety Cam Maas, who had eight tackles.

"Coach Murrin did a great job putting together a solid, aggressive game plan for us," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz of defensive coordinator Dan Murrin. "We felt our kids needed to set the tone because we thought last year they out-physicaled us and won the point of attack in a lot of different places.

"We have some really talented, athletic, hard-nosed kids on defense. I felt they bought into the game plan, executed, didn't panic and stayed the course."

Drengwitz praised Smith's effort.

"He's one of our most athletic kids and probably one of our strongest kids," said Drengwitz. "He just loves the weight room and eats it up. He's so quick and has such great leverage and gets off the ball so well. He's a tough matchup for anybody."

Smith said NCHS "has a bunch of all-stars" on defense. Niekamp agrees, but was far from satisfied after just one game.

"I don't feel we played our best game today," said Niekamp. "I thought we missed tackles, we had misalignments every once in a while. But with those fixes, we can be one of the great defenses here."

The 6-4, 220-pound Niekamp might not have gotten as much preseason publicity as BHS senior standout linebacker Jack Weltha, a four-year starter for the Raiders. Drengwitz believes that may have helped motivated Niekamp even more on Friday night.

"He loves all things football. He eats, sleeps, drinks, lives football," said the NCHS coach. "He has an uncanny ability to be around the football and he has such great passion. As Javon, Tye and Cam Maas, the guys up the middle, go so will we."

BHS, which was led by Walker Burns' 69 yards rushing on 23 carries, didn't get into NCHS territory until midway through the third quarter after a bad punt snap. But Niekamp recovered a fumble at the Ironmen's 23 on the next play, and the Raiders didn't really move the ball until NCHS' second-string defense took over with six minutes left.

"I was disappointed in our lack of execution," said BHS head coach Scott Godfrey. "Normal Community was the better team. They were better on offense, defense and special teams.

"We were down some guys coming into this game, but that was not the difference. The team we brought here should compete, and we didn't do a very good job of competing. We didn't deal with adversity very well this week."

