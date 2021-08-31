Watch now: Normal Community's Ryan Millmore is one of state's top kickers while also playing soccer

NORMAL — As his Normal Community High School football teammates practiced after school Monday afternoon, Ryan Millmore was nowhere to be found.

NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz was hardly worried about the whereabouts of his kicking star. Millmore was out on a different kind of field helping the Ironmen post another victory.

Three days after he booted five extra points in a 35-0 season-opening win against Bloomington, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior was in goal for the NCHS soccer team during its Intercity Tournament opener at University High.

Millmore made a couple key saves in the second half to help preserve the Ironmen's 2-0 victory.

"They're both really satisfying," said Millmore of his two sports. "It's always fun to beat two of your rivals, Intercity teams, especially as a shutout. It's been a great week so far."

With three more Intercity soccer tourney games this week sandwiched around Friday's home football opener against Peoria Manual, Millmore figures to be busy.

Owen Senn knows the feeling.

Senn, also a junior, is doing the same double duty as Millmore across town at Normal West. Senn and the Wildcats downed Central Catholic, 4-0, in Monday's Intercity Tournament opener.

"I love all of it," said Senn. "I love playing in the football games on Friday night, playing all the soccer during the summer and balancing out the practices. It's really fun."

Millmore was NCHS' starting placekicker as a freshman after just beginning to kick a football when he was eighth grader. He also inherited punting duties in last season's shortened spring campaign.

After attending numerous kicking camps this summer, Millmore is ranked as the No. 2 punter (thanks to an average hang time of 4.056 seconds) and the No. 3 placekicker in the state by prokicker.com.

"I grew up playing soccer, but as soon as I started playing football I fell in love it," said Millmore. "I definitely love them both a lot, but I feel more like I'm a football guy who plays soccer."

Millmore kicked field goals of 43 and 41 yards last season against BHS. He has boomed a 59-yarder in practice and said he would feel comfortable in a game from 55 yards.

Drengwitz said Millmore is "a tremendous weapon" for a couple different reasons.

The first is being able to put points on the board with a field goal from where most high school teams can't; the second, that extra points are almost automatic with good protection; and third, Millmore's ability to "flip the field" with his punting prowess.

"It puts our defense in optimum position to succeed by having a punter that can turn one over," said Drengwitz. "Not many punts get returned on him because they're so high and his hang time is so good."

His kickoffs aren't bad, either. Even when NCHS had an offside penalty last week and was moved back five yards, Millmore's next boot still found the end zone for a touchback.

College coaches can start contacting Millmore this week. He figures to get plenty of calls, especially because he can also punt.

"I've always had a punter's body," he said. "Just putting in the work and figuring out the technique of punting, it's been a long but a fun process to learn how to punt."

NCHS soccer coach Matt Chapman has had many of his players kick for the football team during his tenure. Chapman said he and Drengwitz usually sit down in July and map out when and where Millmore will be available for both teams.

Chapman said if there is a conflict, especially later in the season when the playoffs roll around, Millmore will be with the football team.

"It takes a lot of communication and a lot of organization," said Chapman. "I'm really happy he's having the level of success he's having, especially at the football level. He's very passionate about that and we're rooting for him to make something happen there."

Millmore is playing a more important role this season in soccer, moving into the starting goalie role after the Ironmen graduated a pair of keepers.

"He's a great athlete. When he's focused he's like a brick wall," said Chapman. "He has great instincts and can get down and dive for the ball pretty well. He has terrific hands. He has a big reach plus he's kind of intimidating when you look in there."

Millmore knows it's important, in order for him to be his best for both teams, not to overexert himself.

"Two practices every day definitely wears on my leg a lot," he said. "I have to be smart, eat right, sleep a lot and do other things you need to recover from that."

Millmore and Senn have known each other since they were 8 and played together on the Illinois Fusion for Chapman.

While Millmore's future figures to be in football, Senn is hoping to play soccer in college. This is his third year as Wildcats' starting goalie and placekicker. Senn also became the regular punter this season after taking over toward the end of the spring campaign.

"Sometimes it gets pretty tough because sometimes my legs get really tired with all the kicking practices," said Senn, who uses a rugby-style punting approach. "But it's nice to have my football coach, Coach (Nathan) Fincham, understand that sometimes I need a day off from practice to let my legs heal."

The 6-2, 190-pound Senn has kicked a 36-yard field goal in a game and converted from 55 yards during practice.

While Senn could find a school who could use him as a kicker in college, his plans are to be a soccer goalie at the next level.

"Soccer always been my sport since I've been little," he said. "Football came around when I was a freshman. It seemed really interesting to kick, so I took up the opportunity."

Millmore and Senn will hook up again Saturday when West goes to NCHS for an Intercity Soccer Tournament match and in the football regular-season finale between the Unit 5 schools on Oct. 22 at West.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

