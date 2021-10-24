Watch now: Normal Community, Tri-Valley put unbeaten regular seasons aside with playoffs at hand

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community and Tri-Valley know going 9-0 in the regular season doesn't mean much if you aren't 1-0 this upcoming week.

And there's no looking ahead.

The Pantagraph area's two unbeaten football teams will play 5-4 opponents as the Illinois High School Association revealed the brackets for the 256-team field Saturday night.

Normal Community is the No. 3 overall seed in Class 7A and entertains No. 30 Blue Island Eisenhower in a first-round game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dick Tharp Field.

"When you're playing in 7A it's just a different animal with all kinds of quality programs, historically good programs," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "We know it's going to be a challenge. You're going to have to beat good teams to win. All we're focused on is what we need to do this week to be prepared as best we can to play Eisenhower."

Tri-Valley is the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A north bracket and entertains No. 15 Rockridge at 1 p.m. Saturday in Downs. The Vikings beat Rockridge, 41-7, in a 2015 second-round game en route to winning the Class 2A state title.

"The 2A may be as strong as any of the divisions in the tournament. It is stacked top to bottom," said Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop, whose team is among seven 2A unbeatens. "I don't think you can say anybody got a good draw in 2A."

Normal West (6-3) is seeded No. 11 in the Class 6A south bracket and travels to No. 6 Washington (7-2), which is coached by NCHS graduate Darrell Crouch. Game time is 7 p.m. Friday.

"We play them 7 on 7 in the summer. We go over to their tournament and they come over to our passing league and stuff like that," said West head coach Nathan Fincham. "We know their coaches pretty well. We're pretty familiar with their team. It will be a fun matchup."

Nine area teams made the playoffs with three others, besides NCHS and Tri-Valley, earning first-round home games.

Prairie Central (7-2) is a No. 7 seed in the Class 3A north bracket and faces No. 10 Chicago King (6-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Fairbury. Also in Class 3A is Eureka (6-3), seeded ninth in the south bracket and going to No. 8 PBL (6-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Three other Heart of Illinois Conference teams join Tri-Valley in Class 2A and the north bracket.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-3), a No. 7 seed, meets No. 10 North Lawndale (6-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mackinaw. The Chiefs could play Tri-Valley in the second round if both win.

Tremont (7-2) is seeded sixth and home to face No. 11 Momence (6-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday. El Paso-Gridley, a No. 14 seed, goes on the road to meet No. 3 Farmington (9-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

A sixth HOIC team, Ridgeview-Lexington (5-4), is the lone area representative in Class 1A. The Mustangs are seeded No. 13 in the north bracket and travel to No. 4 Rushville (7-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

NCHS finished the regular season with a strong second half while defeating West, 45-7.

Drengwitz is hopeful defensive tackle Guillermo Gallardo will return. The senior has been sidelined the last three games after getting injured against Peoria High.

"He's one of our best and most impactful defensive linemen," said Drengwitz. "We've gotten better each week and improved, and I still think there's things we left on the field Friday night. With good practices we can continue to get better. That has to be your goal, and that's what you're going to have to do to advance in the playoffs at whatever level you're playing."

While NCHS survived a couple close calls against Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria High, Tri-Valley hasn't really sweated down the stretch.

The Vikings' closest margin of victory was 35-14 against Ridgeview-Lexington in Week 3.

"We talked a lot (Saturday night) about the fact the teams that advance this time of the year are the teams that get better. If you don't get better, then you'll get beat," said Roop. "We were 9-0 and HOI Conference champs, but that doesn't matter come next week. It's a new season."

Fincham wasn't quite ready to look ahead Saturday morning when his team gathered.

The loss to NCHS was still fresh on Fincham's mind as the Wildcats gave up a late first-half touchdown to trail 17-7 before the Ironmen put the game out of reach early in the third quarter.

"I didn't let them have that short of a memory. We had a look at it and had a nice little conversation about finishing a half," said Fincham. "We talked to them at some point we need to mature as a team and understand how to play close games and overcome adversity and those types of things."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

