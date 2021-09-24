Watch now: Normal Community scores early and often to roll past Champaign Central

NORMAL — Normal Community High School scored on all six of its first-half possessions and cruised to a 48-0 victory over Champaign Central in a Big 12 Conference game Friday night at Dick Tharp Field.

Senior quarterback Chase Mackey threw three touchdown passes as NCHS, ranked No. 7 in the Class 7A state poll, improved to 5-0 overall and in the league on its homecoming.

"I felt we had a really good week of practice," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz, whose team escaped with a 29-22 victory last Saturday against Peoria Notre Dame. "It kind of brought some things to everyone's attention. I felt both our coordinators (Dan Murrin on defense and Chris Messina on offense) were really dialed in this week. We've put back-to-back weeks of really good practices together."

Touchdown runs of 2 yards by Michael Coleman, 3 yards by Tommy Davis and 6 yards by Javon Smith gave NCHS a 21-0 lead over the Maroons (1-4, 1-3) after the first quarter.

Mackey threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Elliott Oliver early in the second quarter before connecting on 26- and 21-yard TD tosses to Terance Washington. Ryan Millmore connected on all six of his extra-point conversions.

Davis added a 32-yard TD run midway through the third quarter as the second half was played with a running clock.

NCHS faces the only other team unbeaten in the Big 12, Peoria High, next Friday at Peoria Stadium.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.