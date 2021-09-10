 Skip to main content
Watch now: Normal Community powers past Peoria Richwoods

091121-blm-spt-1nchsrichwoods

Normal Community running back Michael Coleman (21) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Carter Elston against Richwoods at Dick Tharp Field in Normal, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL – Reeling off 28 points in the opening nine minutes, the Normal Community High School football team overpowered Peoria Richwoods, 54-13, Friday in Big 12 Conference play at Dick Tharp Field.

The Ironmen, who have scored an eye-popping 146 points in their first three games, moved to 3-0 overall and in the Big 12 Conference.

NCHS rolled out to its early advantage on a 3-yard touchdown plunge by Javon Smith, a 70-yard punt return from Chris Taylor, a 20-yard scoring pass from Chase Mackey to Terance Washington and a 30-yard Michael Coleman scamper into the end zone.

Another scoring pass from Mackey to Washington, a 5-yarder in the second quarter, extended the NCHS advantage to 35-0 entering halftime.

The Ironmen added second-half touchdowns on a 3-yard Coleman run, a 52-yard sprint by Tommy Davis and a 5-yard surge from Brady Augstin.

Richwoods slipped to 0-3.

This story will be updated

Terance Washington, NCHS

Washington
Chris Taylor, NCHS

Taylor
Tommy Davis, NCHS

Davis

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

