Watch now: Normal Community powers back Peoria Richwoods

NORMAL – Reeling off 28 points in the opening nine minutes, the Normal Community High School football team overpowered Peoria Richwoods, 54-13, Friday in Big 12 Conference play at Dick Tharp Field.

The Ironmen, who have scored an eye-popping 146 points in their first three games, moved to 3-0 overall and in the Big 12 Conference.

NCHS rolled out to its early advantage on a 3-yard touchdown plunge by Javon Smith, a 70-yard punt return from Chris Taylor, a 20-yard scoring pass from Chase Mackey to Terance Washington and a 30-yard Michael Coleman scamper into the end zone.

Another scoring pass from Mackey to Washington, a 5-yarder in the second quarter, extended the NCHS advantage to 35-0 entering halftime.

The Ironmen added second-half touchdowns on a 3-yard Coleman run, a 52-yard sprint by Tommy Davis and a 5-yard surge from Brady Augstin.

Richwoods slipped to 0-3.

This story will be updated

Terance Washington, NCHS

Washington
Chris Taylor, NCHS

Taylor
Tommy Davis, NCHS

Davis

