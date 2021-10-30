Watch now: Normal Community overcomes elements to trounce Blue Island Eisenhower

NORMAL – A howling wind and a slippery football made the shotgun snap an adventure for the Normal Community High School football team Friday at mud-caked Dick Tharp Field.

Yet whether quarterback Chase Mackey or one of his tailbacks ended up with the ball, it became a misadventure for Blue Island Eisenhower.

“Our first three touchdowns were all direct snaps to the running back by accident,” Mackey said. “The snaps were getting taken by the wind. They would just take it and run with it. It worked out.”

Junior Chris Taylor ran 2 yards for the first NCHS touchdown, and sophomore Tommy Davis reeled off scoring jaunts of 27, 30 and 64 yards as the Ironmen secured a 33-6 first-round Class 7A playoff victory.

“We were confident in our ability to run against them no matter what the conditions were,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. “We stuck with the run game and were patient. The offensive line did a tremendous job, and Tommy found some holes.”

On his 16th birthday, Davis finished with 177 yards on 12 carries as NCHS slogged through the mud for 298 yards rushing while improving to 10-0.

No. 6-ranked NCHS will face Algonquin Jacobs on the road in the second round. Jacobs downed Arlington Heights Hersey, 48-20, on Friday.

Taylor’s 2-touchdown put the Ironmen up 6-0 late in the first quarter. But Eisenhower, which bowed out at 5-5, didn’t slip slide away without a fight.

Three plays after NCHS foiled a Cardinals’ fake punt attempt, Davis picked his way through the defense for a 27-yard touchdown.

“It wasn’t a direct snap but it was. Chase told me to catch it so I caught it and ran,” Davis said. “The center wasn’t messing up. He could barely snap it. It was rough out there.”

Cole Wilson recovered an Eisenhower fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Davis scooted 30 yards into the end zone on the next play to extend the NCHS lead to 19-0 entering halftime.

“I thought that was the difference in changing the energy and momentum of the game,” said Drengwitz. “That really gave us a lot of momentum going into the half.”

Davis struck again on the second play of the third quarter for a 64-yard touchdown scamper. Michael Coleman’s 3-yard rush was the final Ironmen touchdown.

“When the ball was dry and your hands were dry, it wasn’t too bad. But after about a play it was a mess,” Mackey said. “We were slow getting out and not really hitting our holes. We were letting them dictate the pace of the game a little bit. Once Tommy took a few to the house, we really got rolling.”

At one point with a pass called from the NCHS sideline, Mackey showed his coaches his mud-covered hands and the Ironmen took a timeout to reconsider.

Mackey attempted just three passes and completed two for 18 yards.

Playing from behind, the Cardinals took to the air out of necessity with little success. Quarterback Nashon Johnson was 5 of 20 for 58 yards and was intercepted by Camden Maas.

Eisenhower averted a shutout on a 12-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds remaining.

NCHS finished with a total offense edge of 316-91 as the Cardinals netted just 33 rushing yards on 32 attempts.

Tye Niekamp with six and Javon Smith with five were the Ironmen leaders in tackles.

