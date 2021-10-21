Watch now: Normal Community, Normal West tangle with Big 12 title up for grabs

NORMAL — A fierce rivalry whether it is played in April, August or September takes on added significance in October.
The Unit 5 matchup pitting Normal Community against Normal West has plenty of implications for both teams when the Ironmen and Wildcats meet in a 7 p.m. Big 12 Conference showdown at West.
“Having the opportunity to play them in Week Nine adds a little more meaning to it,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “You kind of know where the conference is at.”
Ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, NCHS is 8-0 overall and atop the Big 12 at 7-0. At 6-2 and 6-1 in league play, West would share the conference championship with a win.
“You’re playing for a conference title and you’re playing against a really good opponent with a lot of talent,” said Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz. “We’re also playing for an undefeated (regular) season — which doesn’t happen very often — and to put ourselves in the best position for the playoffs. It’s going to be an exciting game and a great atmosphere.”
Ironmen senior tight end Tyler Dwinal remembers attending the NCHS-West game as a youngster.
“It means a lot. Every year we want to win that game and we want to win it big,” Dwinal said. “It’s a big deal for both schools so yeah, it should be a fun one.”
NCHS and West played twice in the spring season with the Ironmen taking the season opener 14-0 and the Wildcats snapping an eight-game losing streak to NCHS with a 14-7 win in the third-place game of the Big 12 Tournament.
“Knowing we can get it done boosted our confidence a whole lot more,” West defensive end Tristan Glover said. “We want to continue what we did last spring. We have to make sure we do what we need to do and execute.”
The Ironmen would like to reestablish superiority over the Wildcats.
“Everyone on our team had a chip on their shoulders over the offseason. That really pushed us to work hard,” said NCHS senior receiver Hayden Lay. “I think we should be ready to come out Friday and play hard and play together.”
Both teams have dual threat quarterbacks with NCHS senior Chase Mackey, who did not play in April when the Wildcats beat the Ironmen because of injury, being far more experienced.
West junior Jayden Mangruem took over as starter recently and the Wildcats have responded with 82 points in two victories.
“Their quarterback is obviously very talented. He’s really good at running the ball and really good at throwing the ball,” Fincham said. “They’ve got a big ole offensive line and more athletes on the field than they typically do.
"What it ultimately comes down to is we have to do a better job than them taking care of the football and limiting the big mistakes.”
Glover believes applying pressure to Mackey is a key.
“We need to be flying around to the ball and getting after the quarterback, making sure he knows we’re present,” said Glover. “Don’t give him time. Don’t make him feel comfortable.”
According to Drengwitz, Mangruem “gives them something extra and something special in the run game. He’s a dynamic runner and a very good thrower.”
“We’ve got to keep our defense off the field, keep marching down the field and put points on the board,” West receiver Jamarcus Webb said “When we get in the red zone we’ve got to execute.”
Drengwitz isn’t using the spring loss to fire up his Ironmen.
“I think it probably does get their attention. But we don’t make it about a revenge thing,” said the NCHS coach. “What we do talk about is they stand in the way of us and our first goal of winning the outright Big 12 Conference title.”
The Ironmen also expect safety Camden Maas to return after sitting out last week’s game because of injury.
Football fans in Peoria are rooting for West. The winner of Peoria High vs. Peoria Notre Dame also would claim a piece of the Big 12 crown if the Wildcats knock off the Ironmen.
