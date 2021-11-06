Watch now: Normal Community football season ends with 17-7 loss to Jacobs in Class 7A second round

ALGONQUIN — Hunter Redman stormed in to block a punt late in the third quarter of Friday night's tight Class 7A second-round playoff game Friday night.

It seemed just the spark Normal Community High School's football team needed as it trailed Jacobs, 14-7.

But a late hit after NCHS fell on the blocked punt pushed the Ironmen back to Jacobs' 34-yard line. Three plays later, after the Golden Eagles pushed them back seven yards, the Ironmen had to punt.

"Once we got out there we weren't producing like we thought we would," said NCHS quarterback Chase Mackey. "They did a good job overall shutting us down on both sides of the ball."

The Ironmen had two more opportunities to score in the second half but came up short as Jacobs earned a 17-7 victory to end the Ironmen's season at 10-1.

"We just didn't get our job done," said NCHS senior nose tackle Javon Smith. "They're a great team and just came out and fought. I wish I had another go with my guys. We gave it our all."

Jacobs (8-3), the No. 19 seed, put together long drives on its first two possessions and never trailed. The Golden Eagles outgained NCHS in total yards, 382-264.

"Some of it was our mistakes, but a lot of it was Jacobs. They did a good job," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "They're in a good league (the Fox Valley Conference). They're a good team and play physical. They outexecuted us tonight, and that's why they get to move on."

Runs of 15 and 9 yards by Nasir Canty put Jacobs ahead, 14-0, early in the second quarter. NCHS cut the margin to 14-7 as Mackey connected on a 71-yard touchdown pass to Terance Washington and Ryan Millmore made the extra-point kick with 9:46 left in the second quarter.

Chase Wiese's interception stopped another Jacobs drive late in the first half. Considering all that happened in the first half, the Ironmen were relieved to only be trailing by a touchdown.

"I really thought we would put some points up in the second half," said Drengwitz.

NCHS also moved to Jacobs' 12 early in the fourth quarter before losing a fumble. After the Golden Eagles' Dominik Rocha kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:56 left, Paulie Rudolph's interception of a Mackey pass with 49 seconds left sealed the outcome.

"Everything we thought they came out and did. They were better athletes than we expected," said Mackey. "They were more sound. They played a heck of a game."

Mackey completed 12 of 17 attempts for 194 yards. Sophomore Tommy Davis was NCHS' leading rusher with 38 yards as the Ironmen only gained 50 yards on the ground.

Halfback Benjamin Ludlum was able to get on the edges and ran for 145 yards, including two 40-yard scampers. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Canty added 109 yards as the Golden Eagles ran for 327 yards after putting up 393 last week against No. 14 Hersey.

"They ran hard every time and picked up first downs," said Smith. "They're a great team. I wish the best for them."

Ultimately, the Ironmen dug themselves too big of a hole early.

"It wasn't because of lack of effort from our kids or coaching staff," said Drengwitz. "It was a missed tackle here, a penalty there, a hold there. You can't do those things in the playoffs against good teams. It can't happen and it did to us tonight, unfortunately, and our season comes to an end abruptly and you're never ready for it."

The Ironmen rebounded from a 2-3 record in last season's abbreviated spring campaign to win an undisputed Big 12 Conference title and advance to the playoffs for the 25th straight time (there was no postseason a year ago because of the pandemic).

"It's special. Since freshman year it has been one big group." said Mackey as the seniors shared emotional hugs afterwards. "These guys, we all hang out outside of football. These are our best friends. I'm going to miss them. It's going to be tough."

Drengwitz has known many of the seniors for a long time because his son, senior wide receiver Calen, has gone to school with them.

"It's tough to end like this," said the NCHS coach. "It's disappointing and I'm sure we'll feel better in a couple weeks, but it's going to hurt for a long time. I feel bad for our seniors and coaches, all the time they give to the program. It's hard to put into words."

