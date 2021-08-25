Watch now: Normal Community eager to rebound from rare season below .500

NORMAL — Strictly speaking, Normal Community High School's football team is coming off its first sub-.500 season in 26 years.

That should come with an asterisk, of course.

The 2020-21 campaign, pushed to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was hardly a typical season for the Ironmen or anyone else. Still, NCHS players feel they have a lot to prove for a 2-3 spring campaign that was hampered by injuries and COVID-related issues.

"Our last experience on the football field was a loss to (Normal) West, our rival. We're ready to go," said NCHS senior linebacker Tye Niekamp. "That's what we were doing in the weight room, thinking about that every single lift we did."

Even with a seven-game winning streak against Bloomington and an eight-game run against West ended, there were some benefits to the spring for the Ironmen.

With a small senior class last spring, NCHS returns plenty of starters on both sides of the ball ahead of Friday's opener against BHS at Fred Carlton Field.

"We have a lot of guys that played a lot of football," said NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz. "We were starting anywhere from 15 to 17 juniors and sophomores. We've got a lot of those guys back."

Big things were expected of Chase Mackey in the spring. But on the first play in the first game against West, Mackey hit his left hand against a West player's helmet.

Mackey played the entire game in a 14-0 win with a fractured non-throwing hand before missing the rest of the season.

While Drengwitz said he had no idea during the game his quarterback was injured, Mackey said "the trainers definitely (knew)."

"They asked, 'What's wrong with you?' I said it's a jammed finger, I'm fine," said Mackey. "But at the end it was all swollen and they knew by then."

To say the 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior is more than ready would be an understatement.

"The offseason, it was a grind," said Mackey. "I got in that senior mentality and also that mentality that any play can be your last. I really worked hard. I was in the gym a bunch, throwing with the guys as much as possible and really working my butt off to have a good senior year."

Mackey said Division I college coaches have told him they need to see some film on him during games before making an offer.

Along with getting NCHS back to the top in the Big 12 Conference and making a deep run in the Class 7A playoffs, there's plenty of motivation for Mackey.

"I've been very impressed how he's gone about his business in fall camp and how he handled the injury and worked his way back," said Drengwitz. "He organized guys to throw (in the summer) and really took charge of that."

Returning starters surrounding Mackey on offense are wide receivers Terance Washington, Hayden Lay and Kyle Thierry along with halfback Michael Coleman and linemen Cannon Mackey, Drew Rustemeyer and Zion Williams.

Niekamp and senior free safety Camden Maas lead a veteran defensive unit.

"We've got pretty much the whole returning defense," said Maas. "We feel pretty strong almost everywhere around."

Joey Fela joins Niekamp at inside linebackers with Hunter Redman (who also broke his hand in last season's opener) and Collin Carpenter at outside backers. Javon Smith, Guillermo Gallardo and Markus Gustafson return up front, with Maas leading the secondary.

NCHS also might have the best two-way kicker around in junior Ryan Millmore.

While Drengwitz hopes to have 22 different starters against BHS, the fourth-year NCHS head coach has prepared players on both sides of the ball this fall. Drengwitz wants to improve the Ironmen's depth and get his best players on the field in crucial situations.

For Niekamp, that means he's also been getting practice reps at tight end.

"It's fun getting to the other side of the ball and kind of learn what you're going against in a game," he said.

If Chase Mackey throws a pass Niekamp's way, will he be ready?

"I like to say I've got the best hands on the team," said a smiling Niekamp. "If it's coming my way I will catch it, I guarantee you that."

