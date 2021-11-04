Watch now: Normal Community defensive line could hold key in Class 7A second-round game

ALGONQUIN — Normal Community High School's defense knows what Jacobs plans to do during Friday's 7 p.m. Class 7A second-round playoff game.

Stopping the Golden Eagles is another story.

"For us we need to be big, aggressive and handle our guys," said NCHS' 250-pound defensive tackle Guillermo Gallardo. "The defensive line really needs to step up in this game because if we don't, we're going to get run over."

Jacobs (7-3), the No. 19 seed, rushed for almost 400 yards while upsetting No. 14 Hersey, 48-20, in last week's first round.

The Golden Eagles, who tied for third in the Fox Valley Conference, have scored 40 or more points in seven games, fueled by their double-wing attack that is similar to what third-seeded NCHS (10-0) saw against Peoria Notre Dame in the regular season.

"There's a lot of fakes and stuff," said NCHS senior nose tackle Javon Smith. "We have to stay focused and go out there and do what we can."

Notre Dame recovered from a 21-0 deficit and nearly pulled off an upset before NCHS rallied for a 29-22 victory in Week 4.

"It taught us to rely on our technique and coaches," said Smith. "We tried to abandon what our coaches taught us and it didn't go well. But when we did what our coaches told us to do, things went our way. Hopefully we can stay in our gaps and do our jobs, do what our coaches say and live up to the game plan."

NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz said Jacobs' offense isn't quite the same as Notre Dame's. Yet stopping the run and not getting burned on play-action passes by quarterback Max Benner will be the focus for the Ironmen's defense.

The NCHS defensive line has been rock solid all year led by Smith and Gallardo, who missed a couple weeks with a knee injury before coming back for last week's 31-6 first-round win over Blue Island Eisenhower in the mud at Dick Tharp Field.

Cannon Mackey and Zion Williams join Smith and Gallardo inside, while Mark Horton, Cole Wilson and Dexter Niekamp man the end spots.

"We've got some size. Guillermo Gallardo is big and our ends are tall and long and athletic, and Javon is just so dynamic and electric even for his size," said Drengwitz of the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Smith. "He has a low center of gravity, but is strong and gets off the ball. They all play well with their hands."

Nasir Canty led Jacobs with 165 yards on 14 carries against Hersey.

"They've got backs who are tough to bring down. They're physical and run hard," said Drengwitz. "At this point everyone is good and has good players and execute well. It's about who can execute, be disciplined and not turn the ball over."

Gallardo said giving up yards to Notre Dame was "good for us."

"The defense definitely needs to get pushed from time to time," he said. "I definitely say we've played aggressive and hard and never really backed down to a team. Maybe we've played slow at times, but besides that we tried to do it the best we can."

The Ironmen have recorded three shutouts and allow 12.1 points per game. Jacobs' lowest output came in a 36-22 loss to undefeated Cary-Grove.

"We need to control the front and their wing-T. We know they're really good at it," said Smith. "Hopefully we can do our job and the back end can do their job and we can get the win."

If NCHS wins, the Ironmen would be home next week for the quarterfinals against the winner of Saturday's game between No. 11 Prospect and No. 6 Buffalo Grove.

NCHS hasn't advanced to the Class 7A quarterfinal round since 2015, when the Ironmen lost to Libertyville.

