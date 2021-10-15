Watch now: Normal Community controls second half, upends Champaign Centennial

NORMAL – The Normal Community High School football team remained undefeated Friday as a strong second half carried the Ironmen past Champaign Centennial, 35-13, in Big 12 Conference action at Dick Tharp Field.

Ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, NCHS broke from a one-point halftime lead to improve to 8-0 overall and clinch a share of the Big 12 championship at 7-0.

“I thought we played much better the second half than the first half,” Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz. “But the first half a lot of that was due to Centennial. I’m proud of the kids for battling and playing to the very end of the game.”

Sophomore Tommy Davis returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and Ryan Millmore’s extra point boosted the NCHS lead to 21-13.

The Ironmen added touchdowns on a 33-yard pass from Chase Mackey to Terance Washington and a 76-yard sprint by Mackey.

Centennial (4-4, 4-3) received a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter by Braylon Peacock and a 78-yard TD run from Brandon Harvey.

Ironmen Jackson Hesse blocked the extra point after the second Chargers' touchdown.

NCHS’ first-half scores came on runs of 7 yards by Javon Smith and 29 yards by Chris Taylor.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.