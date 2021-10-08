Watch now: Normal Community blasts Granite City

 Skip to main content
NORMAL – The Normal Community High School football team cruised past nonconference foe Granite City, 61-0, Friday at Dick Tharp Field.

Ranked No. 7 in Class 7A, the Ironmen remained undefeated at 7-0, while Granite City slipped to 0-7.

Cole Wilson got NCHS started with a 78-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Ironmen carried a 24-0 edge into halftime after a 30-yard Ryan Millmore field goal, a 34-yard touchdown sprint from Chris Taylor and a 30-yard scoring pass from Chase Mackey to Kyle Thierry.

NCHS added a trio of third-quarter touchdowns on a 35-yard pass from Mackey to Terance Washington and runs of 23 yards by Taylor and 29 yards from Tommy Davis.

The Ironmen’s final two touchdowns were a 65-yard Brady Augustin jaunt and a Patrick Roper fumble recovery in the end zone.

Davis finished with 130 yards rushing on nine carries. Mackey was 13 of 19 passing for 194 yards with Washington totaling two catches for 85 yards and Hayden Lay five receptions for 49 yards.

Linebacker Tye Niekamp paced the NCHS defense with nine tackles.

Tommy Davis, NCHS

Davis
Chris Taylor, NCHS

Taylor
