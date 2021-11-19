Watch now: No. 4 Tri-Valley needs to come out swinging in Class 2A semifinal at No. 1 Wilmington

DOWNS — Tri-Valley High School football coach Josh Roop expects nothing less than a heavyweight bout during Saturday's Class 2A semifinal game at No. 1-ranked Wilmington.

"One of our coaches said it was pretty simple what they do and I said, yeah, but so is getting punched by Mike Tyson," said Roop, smiling. "That's where we're at. They're pretty solid."

Fourth-ranked Tri-Valley and Wilmington come into the 5 p.m. contest with 12-0 records. The winner advances to Friday's 1 p.m. championship game against No. 2 Decatur St. Teresa (12-0) or No. 9 Nashville (11-1) at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

Wilmington, champions of the Illinois Central Eight Conference, was ranked No. 1 during the regular season in the Class 3A poll. But the Wildcats slid down to Class 2A when playoff pairings were determined with the third highest enrollment in the Class 2A bracket.

The Wildcats run a double-wing offense that is similar to what Tri-Valley has seen from Heart of Illinois Conference opponents in the past.

Stopping it is another matter.

Colin James (1,136 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns) and Jacob Friddle (1,120 yards, 16 TDs) will get the bulk of the carries as the Wildcats march down the field and chew up the clock. Wilmington has scored 42-plus points in its three playoff games.

"We need to get to the ball, get lower and be more physical," said Tri-Valley sophomore linebacker Jacob Bischoff. "Whoever is more physical is going to win."

This will be Tri-Valley's first road game in the playoffs after home victories against Rockridge (47-42), Deer Creek-Mackinaw (42-0) and Farmington (34-12).

The Vikings' offense has been rolling up plenty of yards and points all season. Quarterback Andrew Petrilli has accounted for a combined 2,808 yards and 41 touchdowns through the ground and air, while Blake Regenold has rushed 962 yards and 13 TDs.

Wilmington's defense has allowed 32 points in the postseason.

"This week is going to be all about physicality and firing off the ball," said Tri-Valley junior guard TJ Klein. "We need to be a good unit, firing off hard. The team that is more physical is going to win this game. We need to out-physical them."

Tri-Valley is trying to advance to its third championship game. The Vikings were the Class 1A runnerup in 2013 and Class 2A champions in 2015.

While many around the state believe Wilmington is the favorite, Tri-Valley likes its chances.

"Our program has been in this position before where you're the underdog. You go in and find a way to get it done," said Roop. "Over the test of time our program hasn't gotten a lot of credit this time of year and the HOI hasn't. The HOI continues to put people in the semis and state championship game year after year after year."

