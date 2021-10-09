Watch now: New running back Bronson Moeller helps University High to shutout victory

NORMAL — When University High School football coach Brody Walworth put out an urgent call for running back help, Bronson Moeller answered.

Switched from slot receiver to running back after injuries hit the Pioneers hard at the position, Moeller rushed for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third score Friday to propel U High to a 41-0 Central State Eight Conference victory over Decatur Eisenhower.

“Oh man, Bronson had a fantastic game,” Walworth said after the Pioneers improved to 3-4. “It’s been tough this year. We’ve had a lot of issues at running back with Cade (McClellan) being in and out. Bronson is a senior, a leader and a great player. He has really stepped up. He had to learn running back in like three weeks.”

Moeller opened the scoring by taking a Colin Cunningham pass 15 yards for a touchdown. After a 42-yard Declan Duley field goal, Moeller bulled 2 yards into the end zone for a 17-0 U High advantage.

“I don’t mind it,” Moeller said of changing positions. “I love running the ball and doing anything I can for the team.”

Walworth has noticed swift progress through the learning curve for Moeller at a new position.

“He deserves a ton of credit for stepping into that position and playing hard,” said the U High coach. “In a couple weeks, you get so much better seeing what you’re supposed to see and making plays and being able to understand where the cuts are.”

Moeller covered 33 yards on five carries and had three receptions for 53 yards. The Pioneers often played on a short field as Eisenhower (0-7) did not attempt a punt and frequently turned the ball over on downs.

“We knew they would probably go for it and be aggressive on fourth down even in their own territory,” Walworth said. “The offense was efficient. When we did have to drive, we did a nice job.

"Colin was seeing it really well. Protection wise, they were bringing a lot of heat and the offensive line played great. They really protected well and gave Colin time he needed to find some people downfield.”

Hunter Wilson, Elon Mondy, Isaiah Im and Moeller all turned in plays to deny the Panthers on fourth down. Moeller also intercepted a second-quarter pass after the Eisenhower receiver bobbled the ball into the air.

“I was running to the ball and didn’t think I was going to get that pick,” Moeller said. “It just landed in my hands and I got a pick. I was like ‘thank you.’ ”

U High carried a 34-0 bulge into halftime after another 17 points in the second quarter. Cunningham rushed for a 4-yard score and found Colton Chinowth for a 35-yard touchdown strike before Duley drilled a 28-yard field goal.

Moeller tacked on an 11-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that brought the running clock rule into effect.

Cunningham completed 9 of 20 passes for 167 yards. Eisenhower quarterback Derimus Golden Jr. was 16 of 30 for 116 yards and led Eisenhower with 47 yards rushing.

Caleb Rogers also nabbed an interception for the Pioneers.

“We came in ready to fight. It’s our homecoming. We left everything out there,” said Moeller. “They wanted it just as much as us, but I think we executed more. Everybody played great.”

