Watch now: Miracle pass lifts Normal West past Bloomington

NORMAL — Matthew Marsaglia hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Kolton Lindsey with 19.9 seconds left Friday to lift the Normal West High School football team to a 14-10 Big 12 Conference victory over Bloomington.

BHS had taken a 10-7 lead with 52.6 seconds remaining when Marcus Griffin ran 2 yards into the end zone.

West, which improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12, converted a third-and-15 on a pass interference call against the Purple Raiders before Lindsey rolled to his right and heaved a pass toward Marsaglia.

"We work on scramble drill in practice," West coach Nathan Fincham said. "Matt sneaked by the defense a little bit when Kolton started scrambling and we were able to make a play.

"Hat's off to Bloomington. They should have won that game. We talked all week about trying to dictate the tempo and they dictated the physicality. Credit it our guys for not giving up and continuing to play and fight."

The Raiders dropped to 2-2 both overall and in the Big 12.

“You put yourself in position to win a game and one play gets you,” BHS coach Scott Godfrey said. “I really truly thought we were the better team tonight. It’s a lesson that it’s not over til it’s over.”

The Raiders controlled the second half and broke through on the scoreboard with a 31-yard Cameron Anderson field goal with 8:08 remaining.

West scored on its first possession with Lindsey tossing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jamarcus Webb.

Jacob Davis intercepted Griffin to snuff out BHS's final opportunity. West took a knee as the final seconds expired.

