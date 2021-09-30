Watch now: Marcus Griffin learning as he goes as Bloomington's quarterback

BLOOMINGTON — Marcus Griffin’s past quarterback experience is limited to say the least.

“I was third string quarterback my JFL year,” Griffin said. “I got in once and just ran the ball.”

Decidedly less limited is Griffin’s athletic ability. And that’s what caught the eye of Bloomington High School coach Scott Godfrey.

“We had seen him, believe it or not, playing running back and wide receiver he would just throw the ball and had a natural ability,” Godfrey said. “He’s a leadership type kid. We knew he would be a good runner and felt like he would be willing to learn some of the other details of being a quarterback.”

Griffin has been willing — and as he gains experience — increasingly able as the Purple Raiders take a 3-2 overall and Big 12 Conference record into Friday’s 7 p.m. game against Champaign Centennial at Fred Carlton Field.

“He’s gotten better each and every week,” said Godfrey. “The good thing is he doesn’t come with any bad habits. When they don’t know anything, they really listen to you. That was something we definitely liked about him.”

Griffin remembers being “shocked but also excited” when Godfrey told him of his plans.

“Right after he told me I went to one of my teammates and said ‘Coach just asked me to try out for quarterback,’ ” Griffin said. “The teammate I told said ‘go for it, you’re going to do great.’ So I’m here now.”

Godfrey knew he couldn’t rush the process of transforming Griffin into a quarterback.

“We would just spoon feed him early. We didn’t want to overwhelm him,” said the BHS coach. “We had him studying one half of the field and doing one read and slowly building on it. As he watched himself on film, he was able to see some things.”

Griffin knew how receivers wanted a pass thrown from his time at the position.

“They wanted to teach me my drop steps and how to hand it off perfectly,” he said. “Mostly what came first was reading a defense and knowing what to do.”

Griffin’s first live action was no soft landing. BHS played Normal Community before a typically large crowd and lost, 35-0.

“I was very nervous. Before the game I went into coach’s office and said ‘I’m nervous.’ He said ‘it’s OK to be nervous, just play your game,’ ” said Griffin. “I was still kind of nervous when I ran out of the tunnel. Around the third quarter I got used to it a little.”

Griffin leads BHS in rushing with 427 yards and five touchdowns. He has completed 14 of 33 passes for 155 yards. The Raiders have played four games along with a forfeit win over Urbana.

The breakthrough performance came last week in a 40-14 victory over Peoria Richwoods. Griffin motored for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and was 8 of 14 passing for 105 yards.

“I do think that’s something he can do,” Godfrey said of Griffin’s passing. “He’s an even keeled kid. He keeps our offense moving. Each week we’ve thrown it a little bit more. He’s really gotten better.”

Already a dynamic runner, Griffin is well aware how much his improvement as a passer will test opponents.

“If I can get better at passing it more and complete more passes, I think the defenses playing us won’t know what to do,” said Griffin. “They know I can run and they will also know I can pass.”

A win over Centennial (2-3 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12) would put the Raiders one step closer to a playoff berth.

“I think we are improving a lot,” said BHS’ emerging quarterback. “I’m very positive we will make the playoffs.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

