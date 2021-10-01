Watch now: Mackey, Normal Community outlast Peoria High in Big 12 showdown

PEORIA — Senior quarterback Chase Mackey ran for four touchdowns and passed for two more Friday at Peoria Stadium as the Normal Community High School football team held off Peoria High, 42-38, in a battle for first place in the Big 12 Conference.

Ranked seventh in Class 7A, the Ironmen improved to 6-0 overall and in the Big 12. Peoria, No. 6-ranked in 5A, slipped to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in league play.

"This is truly what high school football is all about," NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. "A Friday night game, two really good teams, back and forth, ups and downs and coming down really to the last possession. I really feel excited and blessed we got out of here with a win. I'm proud of our kids and really proud of our coaching staff."

The Ironmen trailed 32-28 in the third quarter before Mackey broke free for touchdown jaunts of 30 and 10 yards for a 42-32 lead.

Peoria pulled within a touchdown and was driving for the go-ahead score in the final minute when an interception from Chris Taylor sealed the NCHS win.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.