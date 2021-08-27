Watch now: Mackey accounts for four TDs as Normal Community shuts out Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Community High School quarterback Chase Mackey threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score as the Ironmen blanked Bloomington, 35-0, in the football season opener Friday night at Fred Carlton Field.
Terance Washington had four receptions for 116 yards and two TDs, while Christopher Taylor had a touchdown running and receiving. Tye Niekamp led the defensive effort for NCHS with 11 tackles plus a sack and fumble recovery, while free safety Camden Maas had eight tackles.
Mackey's 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter gave NCHS a 7-0 lead. The Ironmen broke the game open right before halftime. Taylor scored on a 14-yard run following a blocked punt by Tyler Dwindal with 2:11 left before Mackey connected with Washington on a 45-yard TD pass with 12 seconds left.
"That gave us huge momentum coming out of half," said Mackey. "We were talking over there to keep our foot on the gas because we know if we get a stop and come out and score, it's going to be game over."
Taylor caught a 15-yard Mackey TD pass early in the third quarter before Washington turned a short Mackey pass into a 55-yard touchdown with 6:10 left in the game.
Ryan Millmore added five conversion kicks for the Ironmen, who lost to BHS, 12-6, in April.
Walker Burns gained 69 yards rushing on 23 carries for the Raiders.
