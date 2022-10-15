Watch now: MacArthur's goal line stand against U High seals playoff berth

NORMAL — In a game with major playoff implications, it came down to the final yard between University High and MacArthur.

U High had the ball inside the Generals' 5-yard line, but a goal line stand gave MacArthur a 14-9 win that clinched its spot in the playoffs.

"We just told those guys you know you want to come out and get that qualifying win tonight," MacArthur coach Derek Spates said.

With a game against defending state champs Rochester looming, it was advantageous for MacArthur to clinch before the season’s final week.

The Generals were down 9-6 at halftime after a late touchdown pass from U High's Colin Cunningham with 10 seconds left in the second.

But that momentum quickly shifted out of the break. MacArthur’s defense got its first stop of a second-half shutout, and then U High's snap went over the head of the punter to give MacArthur possession in the red zone. Rainy conditions caused a number of fumbled snaps.

On the next play, MacArthur quarterback Cameron France scored from 18 yards out, breaking multiple tackles and bulldozing his way into the end zone to give the Generals a lead they would not relinquish.

A downpour for most of the game set the scene for a defensive battle — the game was spent mostly on the ground. The MacArthur defense bent a couple of times but didn’t break, with three straight fourth-down stops in the second half and four on the night. Its run defense played a big part, with Spates and the defense changing its front to get more one-on-one matchups.

"We saw 11 guys run to the ball a little bit more," Spates said. "But it was just a different front that we went through that allowed us to get some penetration."

The Generals won those matchups in the key moments.

The first one was with U High on the edge of the red zone. On fourth and inches from the 28, the Generals' defense stuffed a run up the middle. The next possession, a sack foiled U High's fourth-down attempt near midfield.

MacArthur drove into the red zone, but it turned it over on downs to set the scene of a last gasp drive for the Pioneers. U High drove methodically down the field before running into a brick wall inside the five.

Three times run plays from U High were kept from reaching the end zone. Then Pioneers coach Brody Walworth called a timeout. It was fourth-down at the 2-yard line with eight seconds left.

U High ran again, and a group of MacArthur defenders stonewalled the runner and pushed the pile back to get the stop it needed.

“We just gutted it out and got a well-needed victory,” Spates said.

A kneel down from France sealed it, with his score on the ground and a 68-yard pass to Sam Owens in the second quarter being all the offense MacArthur needed. U High opened the scoring with a 32-yard field goal from Demir Spaulding late in the first.

University fell to 3-5, with a playoff berth out of reach this season.