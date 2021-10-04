Watch now: Lincoln eyeing first playoff berth since 1984

LINCOLN — Sam White knows how special this season is at his alma mater, so when the 2003 Lincoln grad saw the student section rush the field Friday after the Railers pulled off a dramatic 35-34 homecoming win over Apollo Conference rival Mattoon, the former offensive lineman and kicker wasn't surprised.

That was just a glimpse of the emotions the Lincoln community has been bottling up since 1984, the last year the Railers qualified for the playoffs. Friday's come-from-behind victory moves the team to 3-3 on the season and gives the program a realistic chance to end its 37-year postseason drought.

Lincoln must win two of its final three regular-season games to be playoff eligible. White, the team's statistician, said he can't think of a group of players who are more deserving.

He may be a little biased, though, since he is also a Lincoln Youth football coach and the program's director. White has been in both roles for 13 years and two years, respectively.

"I've known and coached most of these kids ever since they started playing football," White said. "You're talking about kindergarten, you're talking about 12 years ago. They're a small group, but they're talented and they work together. As you can see, every one of them has 100% passion for the game, and it's just amazing to see how much they've grown even just in the last three or four seasons together.

"The spring was tough for them, going 0-6 and a lot of big losses, but coach (Matt) Silkowski keeps saying, 'You just gotta keep working.'"

That's exactly what the Railers did Friday after falling behind 22-8 in the second quarter. They kept working and used a collective effort to score 27 unanswered points and take a 35-22 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Then, they held on for dear life as Mattoon made a late rally.

Green Wave quarterback Jackson Spurgeon scored on a 4-yard run with 16.6 seconds left in the game, pulling his team within one point of Lincoln, 35-34. Mattoon opted for the two-point conversion and the potential win, and Spurgeon initially delivered the go-head score on another run.

However, the play was called back due to a false start penalty, and on the Greenwave's second and farther two-point attempt, Spurgeon's pass to the end zone fell incomplete.

The Railers — and their playoff hopes — survived.

"There's definitely talk around town right now," Lincoln quarterback Elijah Pollice said. "It would be the first time in almost (40) years or something like that, it's crazy.

"This is the best shot we've had in a long time."

Pollice, a senior, scored one of the Railers' five rushing touchdowns Friday. A trio of running backs had the other four. Ki'on Carson totaled 14 carries for 121 yards and one TD, Anthony Gandolfi had one score and Isaac Decker reached the end zone twice.

Decker, a junior, said he knows a lot of people didn't expect Lincoln to be in the playoff hunt this fall after a winless spring season. But in the roughly six months since then, the Railers were able to flip a 42-18 loss to Mattoon into what could be one of the most important victories in program history Friday.

"We go into every game knowing we're the underdogs, whether we think we're gonna beat them or not. We know we're the underdogs," Decker said. "But we know we can compete with anyone. We could've beat Jerseyville, we could've beat Mount Zion, and if we did that we'd be in the playoffs right now. We competed with Mahomet and could've beat them, too, so we know we're right there."

White said it's been exciting and surreal to see Decker, Pollice and his son, starting center Ryan O'Donoghue, bring so much joy to Lincoln, along with the rest of their teammates. He's watched many of them grow up right before his eyes on the field and knows what a playoff berth would mean to them.

"Just talking with my son, Ryan, he like so many of these kids is passionate about it," White said. "You can see it. He doesn't outwardly say, 'I want it. I want.' But you can see it, you can see it in all of them."

Silkowski said his players can't start looking ahead at the playoffs because they still have a tough path ahead of them to even get there. He did, however, encourage them to enjoy Friday's victory because of their perseverance not only during the game but over the last two seasons.

"We had some (players) who didn't want to stay committed to the process and and just up and quit on us (after the spring season) and didn't come back but these guys did," Silkowski said. "I'm happy to see the rewards of that."

