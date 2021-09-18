Watch now: Late touchdown pass allows Normal West to shock Bloomington

NORMAL – Matthew Marsaglia's thoughts weren't exactly locked in a positive frame of mind.

Yet the Normal West High School receiver's hands and feet knew exactly what they were doing.

Marsagalia reeled in a 57-yard touchdown pass from Kolton Lindsey with 19.9 seconds left Friday to lift the Wildcats to a frenzied 14-10 Big 12 Conference victory over Intercity rival Bloomington.

“I was just thinking I’ve got to catch it. If I drop this, it will be so embarrassing,” Marsaglia said. “It happens sometimes in practice. That’s the scariest thing right there.”

Marsaglia's first varsity touchdown helped West move to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12.

BHS (2-2, 2-2) seized its first lead of the night with 52.6 seconds left as quarterback Marcus Griffin bulled 2 yards into the end zone.

Cameron Anderson, who booted a 31-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, added the extra point for a 10-7 Purple Raiders lead.

“You put yourself in position to win a game and one play gets you,” BHS coach Scott Godfrey said. “I really truly thought we were the better team tonight. It’s a lesson that it’s not over til it’s over. Hats off to West. They didn’t quit and made the play when it mattered.”

West took a sack but picked up a third-and-15 first down on a Raiders’ pass interference. On the next play, Lindsey rolled right and launched the football into the night.

“I saw the right end crash and scrambled to my right,” Lindsey said. “Matt had an open window. I put it up for him and gave him a chance and he made a great play.”

BHS ran 34 second-half plays to 16 for West.

“Hats off to Bloomington. They should have won that game,” said Wildcats coach Nathan Fincham. “They ran it right down our throats. No excuses. They were more physical than us and wanted it more that fourth quarter.

"We got away with it. Credit our guys for not giving up and continuing to play and fight.”

The drive that led to Anderson’s field goal was a methodical 16-play march with no pass completions. Griffin was replaced by Barry Preston for a few snaps after a sideline fall.

“He fell on a drain cover over there and had some stiffness in his neck that took him awhile,” Godfrey said. “Barry Preston comes right in and runs the offense and keeps up going. We have a next man up mentality and we did it tonight. We just didn’t come out winners.”

Griffin, who finished with 139 yards rushing on 26 attempts, ran for a fourth-and-seven conversion on BHS’ next possession. Griffin was stopped on first-and-goal at the 2 before scoring on the next snap.

After Marsaglia’s touchdown catch, BHS had one last chance but West’s Jacob Davis intercepted Griffin. The Wildcats took a knee to run out the clock as West students poured onto the field to celebrate.

West made it look easy on its opening possession. After a 59-yard Jono Edmonson punt return, the Wildcats moved 26 yards in four plays with Lindsey hooking up with Jamarcus Webb for a 9-yard touchdown pass.

“I felt like weren’t finishing blocks anymore,” Fincham said, referring to after the early touchdown. “We didn’t finish drives. We kept stalling out. That’s something we got to get figured out.”

A Tanner Cupples second-quarter interception and Preston Rhode’s third-quarter fumble recovery helped keep the Raiders scoreless.

BHS outgained West 259-184 in total offense. Lindsey completed 9 of 14 for 110 yards, and Edmonson paced Wildcat runners with 59 yards on 11 carries.

