Watch now: Jono Edmonson's return sparks Normal West to victory

NORMAL — Jono Edmonson stayed away from football at Normal West High School for two seasons not because he wanted to but because he had to.

“I had a back injury that held me out,” the Wildcats tailback explained. “They told me I couldn’t play. It was too much risk on the back.”

His back healed, Edmonson lit the match on a 34-point West second-quarter explosion by running for the first touchdown of a 48-14 Big 12 Conference victory over Champaign Central on Friday.

“I got out on the field and ran some routes with some of my boys and realized I missed it a lot,” Edmonson said. “I decided to come back out. I’m in love with it again.”

A senior playing for the first time since his freshman year, Edmonson rushed for 74 yards on nine first-half carries as the Wildcats evened their record at 1-1 in their Big 12 opener.

Edmonson’s night could have been even bigger. After his 5-yard touchdown run up the middle brought West within 8-6, he returned a punt 60 yards for an apparent touchdown but the play was called back because of an illegal block.

Then Edmonson scampered 18 yards into the end zone only to see a penalty flag for holding nullify that score as well.

Recommended for you…

“I’m really happy for those opportunities for him,” said West coach Nathan Fincham, whose team trailed 8-0 after one quarter. “It (having the touchdowns called back) didn’t bother him one bit. He wanted to go back to work and do it again and get one.”

“Man, I just had to stay locked in after that. It felt good to get the plays,” Edmonson said. “After the (nullified) touchdowns, I told myself we’re coming right back out and do it again and that’s what we did.”

Edmonson rushed for 14 yards the snap after his 18-yard TD was called back. West quarterback Kolton Lindsey then threw 17 yards to Jamarcus Webb for a score that handed the Wildcats a 13-8 lead.

“We underestimated them a little bit,” said Edmonson, who did not get a second half carry as West gave other tailbacks work. “Coach got on us after a timeout. We knew we had to lock in and get it done so we picked it up.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We came out flat, came out cold. That’s the exact same thing we did two years ago when we played this team,” Fincham said. “Offensively, we got a nice spark out of one of our personnel groupings. Our running backs really helped us out. From there we started rolling.”

West scored 21 points in the final three minutes of the first half.

Wildcat Jacob Davis tipped a Champaign pass that was intercepted and returned 38 yards for a touchdown by cornerback Wyanye Hosea.

“Shout out to my man Jacob,” Hosea said. “No. 12 tipped the ball up in the air, I saw it, picked it, he got the block and I took it to the house. It felt like the sky was beautiful. It felt like it was a bright day.”

After Lindsey and Webb hooked up on another 17-yard TD, West’s Jackson Seal recovered a Champaign fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

The Wildcats cashed in on the next play as Lindsey hit Max Ziebarth for a 13-yard score.

“Our offense responded to those challenges well,” Fincham said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re converting our opportunities when we can. We’ve got to be able to deal with long (yardage) situations and get back into healthy situations. That’s something we did well tonight.”

West triggered a running clock with two third-quarter touchdowns: a 43-yard Lenelle Higgins sprint and a 4-yard Damien Harris surge.

Higgins finished with 85 yards on eight carries as the Wildcats amassed 249 yards on the ground and 326 yards of total offense.

Larell Fisher and James Daniels paced the West defense with seven tackles apiece.

Champaign Central (0-2, 0-2) opened the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown strike from Cody Brown to Kadin Davis and closed it in the third quarter as Matthew McMullen ran 6 yards into the end zone.

The Maroons ended with 224 yards of total offense with 191 of that rushing.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.