Watch now: Jayden Mangruem's first QB start a resounding success for Normal West

NORMAL — Winning in Week 7 against Danville wasn't the only goal for Normal West High School football coach Nathan Fincham the last two weeks in practice.

Fincham wanted to figure out the best chance to extend the Wildcats' season as long as possible. So he decided to change quarterbacks.

Enter Jayden Mangruem.

"I was looking through some stuff from previous years and felt like our success for our defense was when we were able to run the ball and keep our defense off the field," said Fincham. "I felt Jayden gave us the best chance to run the ball and kind of dictate the pace of the game. That's kind of where my mind was at."

Mangruem accounted for 289 yards and scored two touchdowns in his first start as the Wildcats downed Danville, 28-14, in a Big 12 Conference game Friday night.

West, which was celebrating homecoming, improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12 ahead of next Friday's game at Peoria Richwoods. The five wins also made the Wildcats playoff eligible and kept alive hopes for a possible share of the Big 12 title.

Mangruem, a junior, ran for 100 yards on 18 carries, scoring on runs of 2 and 7 yards to give West a 14-0 halftime lead. He also completed 8 of 12 pass attempts for 189 yards.

It didn't start out great for Mangruem as the Wildcats had to punt on their first two series after one first down. But West scored on its next four possessions to take control.

"You always have to be little bit nervous in your first start, but you have to stick with the coaches and do your job," said Mangruem. "We figured out what worked and we kept with it. We kept going from there."

West didn't play last week as it accepted a forfeit from Urbana. That may have worked in the Wildcats' favor as it gave them more time to incorporate Mangruem into the offense.

Mangruem had played in the second half of West's previous game, a 26-14 loss to Peoria Notre Dame on Sept. 24.

While Fincham was pleased with how the offense looked against Danville (3-4, 3-4), his other goal of helping out the Wildcat defense by starting Mangruem and chewing up the clock worked out, too.

Both of Danville's touchdowns came late in the fourth quarter against West's reserves. The West defense made its mark in the first quarter when it stopped Danville at the Wildcats' 4-yard line after the Vikings marched 95 yards in 12 plays.

"It was huge. It set the tempo for the rest of the game," said Fincham. "They kind of had the momentum and us stopping them right there flipped the momentum on them."

West forced three turnovers, with interceptions by Xavier Edwards and Jacob Davis along with a fumble recovery by Tristan Glover.

"We challenged our guys. We've given up 500 yards rushing the last two games we've had," said Fincham. "We've taken a lot of pride in our defense the last four years, and that's something I wanted to get back doing team tackling instead of trying to do it all by ourselves."

Mangruem misfired on his first three passes before locking in on 6-foot-5 Max Ziebarth.

Ziebarth, an Illinois State recruit, had six receptions for 156 yards. He nearly had a touchdown before being caught at the 2-yard line and settling for a 78-yard reception. Lanelle Higgins scored on a 1-yard run two plays later for a 28-0 lead late in the third quarter.

"It helps a lot having a tight end like Max that you can easily rely on," said Mangruem.

As far as Ziebarth not being able to take it all the way into the end zone, Mangruem smiled and said, "We've talked to him already."

Should West get past winless Richwoods next Friday, the Wildcats will face Unit 5 rival Normal Community on Oct. 22 at West in a huge regular-season finale.

West would have a chance to grab a share of the title with the Ironmen and possibly Peoria High or Peoria Notre Dame, who also meet that night.

"It really sets the table for us to be able to do everything we want this season. We want to contend for the conference," said Fincham. "We have to take care of Richwoods next week and then hopefully get a high seed and potentially a home game in the playoffs."

Just before the homecoming post-game fireworks were about to explode, Mangruem was trying not to get too excited about his first start. He was already on to the next one and beyond.

"We just have to keep it rolling and doing our jobs and keep going to Week 9 against Community," he said.

