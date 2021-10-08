Watch now: Jayden Mangruem helps Normal West turn back Danville

NORMAL — Jayden Mangruem accounted for 289 yards and scored two touchdowns in his first start at quarterback for Normal West as the Wildcats downed Danville, 28-14, in a Big 12 Conference football game Friday night.

West, which was celebrating homecoming, improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12 ahead of next Friday's game at Peoria Richwoods. The five wins also makes the Wildcats playoff eligible.

Mangruem, a junior, ran for 100 yards on 18 carries, scoring on runs of 2 and 7 yards to give West a 14-0 halftime lead. He also completed 8 of 12 attempts for 189 yards.

"He looked good finishing the game against Notre Dame (two weeks ago)," said West coach Nathan Fincham, whose team received a forfeit last week against Urbana. "He's looked good the last two weeks in practice. That's kind of what we were getting ready for, and he had a great game."

Max Ziebarth, an Illinois State recruit, had six receptions for 156 yards for the Wildcats.

Matthew Marsaglia's 12-yard run and a 1-yard run by Lenelle Higgins put West ahead, 28-0, after three quarters. Owen Senn had four conversion kicks for the Wildcats.

Danville (3-4, 3-4) scored both its touchdowns in the last five minutes on Jayvin Miles passes of 33 yards and 58 yards to Fontell Shelby.

The Vikings marched 95 yards on their first series of the game, but were stopped on downs at West' 4-yard line with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

