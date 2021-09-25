Watch now: Javon Smith, Normal Community enjoy easy win, but challenges are ahead

NORMAL — Javon Smith knows his primary role on Normal Community High School's unbeaten football team is stopping ball carriers as a defensive tackle.

However, the senior is more than ready to hear his number called when the NCHS offense marches inside the 10-yard line.

"Every time we get down to the goal line I'm expecting the ball," he said. "Against (Peoria) Richwoods I got to carry for a touchdown and against PND (Peoria Notre Dame) I had some carries."

Smith found the end zone again Friday night as NCHS enjoyed good times all around during its homecoming contest with a Big 12 Conference showdown looming.

The unbeaten Ironmen scored on all six of their first-half possessions and cruised to a 48-0 victory against Champaign Central in a Big 12 rout at Dick Tharp Field.

Senior quarterback Chase Mackey threw three touchdown passes as NCHS, ranked No. 7 in the Class 7A state poll, improved to 5-0 overall and in the league.

NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz said before the season he wanted to get some of his better players on the field more instead of going with a strict platoon system.

That means defensive back Chris Taylor plays tailback, while standout linebacker Tye Niekamp is used occasionally at tight end. Backup quarterback Chase Wiesse also sees action in the secondary.

"It's kept everyone engaged in the game because you know what's going on, on both sides of the ball," said Drengwitz. "When you platoon you might not have any clue what the O or D is doing if you play on the other side of the ball."

After escaping with a 29-22 comeback victory against Notre Dame, the Ironmen weren't about to squander a 21-0 lead like they did six days earlier in Peoria.

Touchdown runs of 2 yards by Michael Coleman, 3 yards by Tommy Davis and 4 yards by Smith gave NCHS a 21-0 lead over the Maroons (1-4, 1-3) after the first quarter.

Mackey threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Elliott Oliver early in the second quarter before connecting on 26- and 21-yard TD tosses to Terance Washington. Ryan Millmore connected on all six of his extra-point conversions.

Davis added a 32-yard TD run midway through the third quarter as the second half was played with a running clock while Drengwitz let his reserves get playing time.

"We knew the team would be a little weaker than the last one, but we still came out and practiced hard and came at them as much as we could," said NCHS free safety Camden Maas.

Maas, who can also play wide receiver, said he "loved" seeing Smith score another touchdown.

"That's my best buddy," said Maas.

With the regular season at its midway point, Drengwitz didn't want to give the Ironmen a letter grade. Instead, Drengwitz said he likes what he sees, especially after going 2-3 in an abbreviated spring campaign.

"We're really doing a good job of handling our business and taking care of what we can control and not getting distracted by other things," he said. "There have been times (in the past) we played teams we should beat and we're sloppy and don't get off to a good start. That has not been the case.

"I'm really proud of our team this year. We have a chance to be really, really good, but we have to see how we hold up against some of the best teams in the conference we're going to play the next three to four weeks. We're excited about that."

So are Smith and Maas. The Ironmen figure to be tested next Friday when they travel to Peoria again to face Peoria High, the only other team unbeaten in Big 12 action, at Peoria Stadium.

"We know it will be more of a challenge there," said Maas. "We'll practice hard and come out like we did tonight."

Drengwitz briefly mentioned Peoria High in his postgame talk to the team, but said that is the first time the Lions have been mentioned.

"We try to really focus every week on the opponent at hand and ourselves getting ready," he said. "We'll talk to them (a lot) about Peoria High tomorrow (Saturday morning) and we'll get dialed in. We know it's going to be a huge challenge to go there on the road. They're well coached and extremely talented and explosive."

