Watch now: Jake Slaughter's return keeps Central Catholic's playoff hopes alive as Saints head into regular-season finale

STANFORD — Jake Slaughter was covered in mud from head to toe and loving every minute of it Friday night. So were his Central Catholic High School teammates and coaches.

Even though it was hard to see his No. 24 under all the mud, Slaughter was back and the Saints' hopes of making the playoffs remained very much alive going into the regular-season finale.

"It's either win or go home. If we lost this game we had no chance for the playoffs," said Slaughter. "We had to win this and have to win the next one to get there."

After missing three games because of an infection in his leg that required surgery, Slaughter returned and put the Saints on his back against Olympia. The senior tailback gained 195 yards rushing on 23 carries and scored two touchdowns as Central Catholic halted a four-game losing streak with a 27-14 victory over the Spartans.

The win improved the Saints to 4-4 overall and in the Illini Prairie Conference. Central Catholic still needs one more win to become playoff eligible and will look to get it next Friday against Prairie Central (6-2) at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

"We talked about this (Olympia) game meaning something to us so we could set up an opportunity to win and advance is essentially is how we looked at it," said Saints' head coach Kevin Braucht. "This was our first round and next week is our second round."

Slaughter's return "changed the whole demeanor" for the Saints, according to senior defensive tackle Tyler Sears.

"He's a huge part of our team," said Sears. "Obviously it takes all 11 guys, but when you have someone who has the potential to break away for a touchdown every time it's huge for the team."

Central Catholic won its first three games before suffering a 32-27 loss at perennial Illini Prairie power Monticello. It didn't appear the Saints would have to wait until the last game to secure a playoff spot.

However, Slaughter was bitten by a spider and got an infection on his knee in the week before playing unbeaten Tolono Unity. The Saints lost that game and the next two to St. Joseph-Ogden and IVC before finding out about Slaughter's availability earlier this week.

"On Monday we got the news about 15 minutes before practice started. Jake came in and told the guys he was back and no more excuses," said Braucht. "It reflected in our play tonight and the way we prepared. The overall team morale was fantastic, coaches included."

The Saints didn't exactly ease Slaughter back into the lineup, either.

Although he took an occasional break, Slaughter was on the field for the majority of snaps offensively and from his safety position on defense.

"Originally we were going to see how he did during the week and he said, "I'm either going to play or not,' " said Braucht. "He looked great all week and we anticipated him to play quite a bit."

While admitting he was "a little gassed" toward the end of some long runs — with four ranging from 24 to 49 yards — Slaughter made it through the game with no problem.

"It feels amazing," he said. "It kind of sucks from the sidelines watching your team struggle a little bit, but it's good to be back having the pride and win and to keep going."

Slaughter scored on runs of 1 and 9 yards to put the Saints ahead, 14-0, early in the second quarter. It remained that way at halftime as Central Catholic's defense stymied Olympia's double-wing T offense.

Bo Moews's 4-yard TD run put Central Catholic ahead, 20-0, late in the third quarter before Olympia (1-7, 1-7) rallied.

Reygan Sitton's 4-yard TD run and quarterback Zach Keedy's two-point conversion pass to Chase Litwiller cut the Saints' lead to 20-8.

Moews broke loose for a 43-yard scoring run a minute later to give Central Catholic a 27-8 lead. Olympia wasn't through as Keedy threw a 60-yard pass to Fabian Ryans Jr.

Olympia forced the Saints to punt with 4:12 left, but after two first downs was stopped at Central's 36-yard line to end the game.

Sitton led the Spartans with 119 yards rushing on 18 carries. Olympia outgained Central Catholic in total offense, 328-318 yards.

Playing the Spartans before Prairie Central might work out well for the Saints.

"We're going up against the same type of offense next week," said Sears. "We practiced great this week and the scout offense did a great job of replicating that offense. As long as everyone does their job we'll be fine."

A hamstring injury kept Slaughter out in the spring when the Saints concluded their abbreviated season by getting whipped by Prairie Central, 55-13, at Fairbury.

Central Catholic hasn't forgotten.

"A few things went down against Prairie Central last year, so I'm excited to play against them," said Slaughter.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

