Watch now: Jake Slaughter gains 195 yards rushing as Central Catholic downs Olympia

STANFORD — Jake Slaughter made a triumphant return by gaining 195 yards rushing and scoring two touchdowns as Central Catholic earned a 27-14 victory over Olympia on Friday night to keep the Saints' playoff hopes alive.

Slaughter, who had 23 carries and also played on defense, missed three games after surgery to remove an infection in his leg. The Saints snapped a four-game losing streak while improving to 4-4 overall and in the Illini Prairie Conference ahead of next Friday's regular-season finale against Prairie Central (6-2) at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

"On Monday we got the news about 15 minutes before practice started. Jake came in and told the guys he was back and no more excuses," said Central Catholic head coach Kevin Braucht. "It reflected in our play tonight and the way we prepared. The overall team morale was fantastic, coaches included."

Slaughter's touchdown runs of 1 and 9 yards gave the Saints a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Bo Moews's 4-yard TD run put Central Catholic ahead, 20-0, late in the third quarter.

Olympia (1-7, 1-7) cut the gap to 20-8 on Reygan Sitton's 4-yard TD run and quarterback Zach Keedy's two-point conversion pass to Chase Litwiller.

Moews broke loose for a 43-yard scoring run a minute later to up the Saints' lead to 27-8. Olympia ended the scoring on Keedy's 60-yard pass to Fabian Ryans Jr.

Sitton led the Spartans with 119 yards rushing on 18 carries. Olympia outgained Central Catholic in total offense, 328-318 yards.

