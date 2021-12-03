Watch now: Illini Prairie, Central State Eight football all-star teams named

Five high school football players from Prairie Central and one from Central Catholic were selected to the first team of the Illini Prairie Conference all-star team.

Representing the Hawks on the first team were offensive lineman Daniel Hawkins, defensive lineman DJ Lewis, linebacker Drew Fehr, defensive back Owen Rafferty and punter Andy Krenz.

Central Catholic defensive lineman Mike Mier also was part of the first unit.

Offensive second team picks from the Pantagraph area were linemen Max Hornsby of Central Catholic, Ashton Campbell of Olympia and Noah Nagel of Prairie Central; running backs Fehr and Jake Slaughter of Central Catholic; and receivers Ryan Hoeferle of Central Catholic and Pontiac's Kodi Davis.

Defensive second team selections included linemen Tyler Sears of Central Catholic, Campbell and Pontiac's Tyson Cramer; Olympia linebacker Chase Litwiller; and backs Isaac Whittaker of Central Catholic and Davis.

Offensive linemen receiving honorable mention were Cramer and Olympia's Blaine Halley and Austin Swan.

Other honorable mention picks were running backs Reygan Sitton of Olympia and Prairie Central's Camden Palmore, Prairie Central kicker Clare Strong, Prairie Central receiver Travis Trachsel, Palmore at linebacker and Olympia defensive back Landon Horning.

Central State Eight

University High had two players on the all-conference squad of the Central State Eight Conference in Elon Mondy and Bronson Moeller.

U High special mention choices were Zach Hoffmann, Declan Duley, Colin Cunningham, Ryan Pukacz, Oliver Cade and Isaiah Im.

No positions were listed with the CS8 honorees.

