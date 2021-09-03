Watch now: Huge second quarter lifts Normal West to victory

NORMAL – After a sluggish first quarter, the Normal West High School football team reeled off 34 second-quarter points and overwhelmed Champaign Central, 48-14, Friday in Big 12 Conference action.

“We came out flat, came out cold. That’s the exact same thing we did two years ago when we played this team,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “Offensively, we got a nice spark out of one of our personnel groupings. Our running backs really helped us out. From there we started rolling.”

The Wildcats evened their record at 1-1 in their conference opener. Champaign fell to 0-2 overall and in the Big 12.

After Maroons jumped out to an 8-0 lead, Jono Edmonson scored the first West touchdown on a 5-yard run. The two-point conversion pass failed.

The Wildcats surged ahead for good on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Kolton Lindsey to Jamarcus Webb.

West's Jacob Davis then tipped a Champaign pass that was intercepted and returned 38 yards for a touchdown by Wyanye Hosea.

The Wildcats scored 14 points in the final 53 seconds of the first half.

After Lindsey and Webb hooked up on another 17-yard TD, West’s Jackson Seal recovered a Champaign fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

The Wildcats cashed in on the next play as Lindsey found Max Ziebarth for a 13-yard score.

West triggered a running clock with two third-quarter touchdowns: a 43-yard Lenelle Higgins sprint and a 4-yard Damien Harris surge.

