Watch now: Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland football rises again after move to 8-Man play

FLANAGAN — Addition by subtraction?

The Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland football program could write a book on the subject.

A Heart of Illinois Conference team losing the numbers game and most games on the field as well, FCW’s switch to 8-Man football in 2019 has brought back success and rekindled community interest in the Falcons.

“It’s saving small-school football is what it’s doing,” said FCW coach Todd Reed of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association that has had as many as 30 participating programs. “It’s giving kids a chance to play football.”

The Falcons won just once in 2015 and were 0-27 from 2016-18 before making the switch. In its first 8-Man season, FCW posted an 8-4 record and advanced to the semifinals of the 2019 playoffs.

That momentum has continued this season with a berth in the 16-team playoffs in sight. The No. 6-ranked Falcons are 4-2 entering Friday’s game against Kirkland Hiawatha in South Streator with one of the losses coming by forfeit because of COVID-19 contact tracing.

“If you look at when we used to be 11-man, we weren’t winning games,” running back Jesse Simpson said. “But when we did pretty well the first season of 8-Man, the next year we had 38 players. This year it’s 42.

"Numbers are going up because more and more kids are wanting to go back to football for our program.”

In pre consolidation and pre cooperative days, the Falcons were Illinois’ first state football champion, claiming the Class 1A crown in the initial year of the playoffs in 1974. Flanagan (and Flanagan-Cornell beginning in 2008) qualified for the 1A playoffs 16 times from 1995-2014 before a numbers shortage began taking its toll.

“Going from 0-9 to making it to the final four our sophomore year, it was really cool to see some of the kids their senior year who hadn’t won a game,” quarterback Dallas Hamilton said. “It was great for them and great for our town really.”

“It’s great to have the crowds back. My freshman year (2018) it just wasn’t there. We didn’t really have the support,” said leading rusher J.D. Ruddy. “Senior year now we have a ton of people. Seeing the fans there gives us all a boost. We know we have the town behind us and can do anything with them.”

According to Reed, a milestone moment came earlier this season when FCW won 34-28 at home against Milford, the team that eliminated the Falcons from the 2019 playoffs.

“Milford had beaten us every meeting. We finally got them on homecoming,” Reed said. “It was a great game and a great crowd. It was like old times. The sidelines were full. It was special to see.”

The Falcons utilize three linemen on offense (the 8-Man alignment in effect removes the tackles from a typical line) and often bookend them with tight ends. FCW alternates two pairs of running backs.

“We call them lightning (Ruddy and Chris Stasko) and thunder (Simpson and Will Weber),” said Reed, whose team plays home games at both Flanagan-Cornell and Woodland. “J.D. is more of a finesse, speed running back. Will and Jesse run pretty hard. They’re kind of like human missiles.”

Ruddy has rushed for 458 yards and eight touchdowns, while Simpson adds 344 yards, Stasko 195 and Hamilton 191.

Hamilton has completed 31 of 52 passes for 473 yards, seven TDs and one interception.

“My junior year I always wanted to throw the long ball and try to make the big plays,” he said. “This year I have more experience and I’m able to read defenses more and know how I can help out my team.”

“Dallas has grown so much. He started last year as a junior and the one thing we wanted to work on with him was his decision making,” said Reed. “He had more interceptions than touchdowns last year, but he’s totally turned around into a completely different player. It’s just phenomenal.”

Hamilton’s favorite targets have been Sam Jones (13 receptions, 236 yards) and Tyler Pfaff (6, 91).

Joey Jones and Jase Torrez are two-way linemen, while Michael Gamble is the center and also punts.

On defense, Weber and Stasko are the “Bash Brothers” at linebacker.

“They’ve started since sophomore year,” Reed said. “That experience has carried them. They’re both having phenomenal years.”

With numbers strong at the varsity and junior varsity levels, FCW could conceivably move back into the 11-man battles of the HOIC.

“I don’t think we could jump back and forth,” said the Falcons coach. “Wins create players who want to come out and play football. I really enjoy 8-Man.”

