Watch now: Five area teams home for first-round football playoff games

BLOOMINGTON — Five Pantagraph area football teams will serve as hosts for first-round games as the Illinois High School Association released the 256-team playoff bracket Saturday night.
Normal Community (9-0) is the No. 3 overall seed in Class 7A and faces No. 30 Blue Island Eisenhower (5-4) in a first-round game.
The area's other unbeaten team, Tri-Valley (9-0), is the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A north bracket and entertains No. 15 Rockridge (5-4) at Downs.
Normal West (6-3) is seeded No. 11 in the Class 6A south bracket and travels to No. 6 Washington (7-2), which is coached by NCHS graduate Darrell Crouch.
Prairie Central (7-2) is a No. 7 seed in the Class 3A north bracket and faces No. 10 Chicago King (6-3) at Fairbury. Also in Class 3A is Eureka (6-3), seeded ninth in the south bracket and going to No. 8 PBL (6-3).
Besides Tri-Valley and Eureka, three other Heart of Illinois Conference teams are in Class 2A and the north bracket.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-3), a No. 7 seed, meets No. 10 North Lawndale (6-3) at Mackinaw. The Chiefs could play Tri-Valley in the second round if both win.
Tremont (7-2) is seeded sixth and home to face No. 11 Momence (6-3). El Paso Gridley, a No. 14 seed, goes on the road to meet No. 3 Farmington (9-0).
A sixth HOIC team, Ridgeview-Lexington (5-4), is the lone representative in Class 1A. The Mustangs are seeded No. 13 in the north bracket and travel to No. 4 Rushville (7-2).
Game times will be announced later.
