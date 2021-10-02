Watch now: Final forced turnover helps Normal Community hold off Peoria High

PEORIA — Still decidedly subdued after the game, Normal Community High School junior Chris Taylor had every reason to celebrate.

“It was really tough going into that drive knowing if they scored that was game,” Taylor said, “and knowing I just let up a touchdown before that.”

Taylor made sure Peoria High was done scoring with an interception in the final minute Friday at Peoria Stadium as NCHS hung on for a frenzied 42-38 Big 12 Conference victory.

Quarterback Chase Mackey ran for four touchdowns and passed for two more as the Ironmen assumed sole possession of first place in the Big 12 at 6-0.

Taylor blamed himself for a 16-yard Lions’ touchdown pass from Tino Gist to Ricky Hearn with 3:03 remaining.

After a 59-yard Ryan Millmore punt seized crucial field position for NCHS, Peoria was seeking the go-ahead touchdown when Taylor recorded his second interception.

“I had to pick my head up and let my team carry me so I could get the game-winning interception,” said Taylor. “I caught it like 2 yards in (bounds) and he (the intended receiver) pushed me out. He knew the game was over. We both did. I shook his hand after and that was game.”

Ranked seventh in Class 7A, NCHS also clinched a playoff berth while advancing to 6-0 overall.

“This is truly what high school football is all about," NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. "A Friday night game, two really good teams, back and forth, ups and downs and coming down really to the last possession. I really feel excited and blessed we got out of here with a win. I'm proud of our kids and really proud of our coaching staff."

After Peoria (4-2, 4-1 in the Big 12) took a 32-28 lead on a fourth-and-5 touchdown pass of 9 yards from Gist to Deatric Pollard, the Ironmen offense struck back behind Mackey.

A 45-yard Terance Washington reception from Mackey was followed by a 30-yard Mackey sprint up the middle for the go-ahead touchdown with 4:16 left in the third quarter.

“We knew if we could get some creases with how they play defense we could be off to the races with some of our guys,” said Drengwitz. “It was just quarterback inside zone with a little bit of read attachment to it. Chase did a good job reading and it parted like the Red Sea. The players did a great job executing our game plan.”

A fumble recovery by sophomore Dexter Niekamp set up NCHS at the Lions’ 16 in the fourth quarter.

“It was great for him to get it, and it makes me happy. I taught him everything so it’s really my fumble recovery,” joked older brother and senior linebacker Tye Niekamp. “That was a big-time play we needed. We were getting tired a little bit.”

Three plays later, Mackey beat the defense to the left corner for a 10-yard touchdown jaunt and a 42-32 NCHS cushion.

“It was a tough, hard-fought game. The offense put up a lot of points,” said Mackey, who rushed for 144 yards and completed 6 of 11 for 154 yards. “I feel like we played super well on both sides of the ball. This is huge momentum in Big 12 and also for playoff seeding and huge for state-wide respect really.”

A first half played in a pouring rain saw the Lions take an 8-0 lead before a 1-yard Mackey surge into the end zone. Mackey then tossed a swing pass to Tommy Davis, who motored 51 yards for a touchdown.

Mackey carried another designed run 45 yards for a score and a 21-8 advantage.

Peoria closed within 21-20 before Mackey found Zach Ferrante in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown toss 1:10 before halftime.

Eddie Clark raced around left end for a 7-yard Peoria touchdown with 16 seconds showing. But Tye Niekamp kept the NCHS lead at 28-26 by stopping Malachi Washington on the two-point conversion run.

“Two class programs going head to head and battling it out. It’s something we know is going to make us better win or lose,” said Peoria coach Tim Thornton. “We had some youth show and those are things we've got to work on if we’re going to be successful.”

Thornton was referring to six Lions’ turnovers. NCHS also received interceptions from Camden Mass and Kyle Thierry and a fumble recovery by Javon Smith.

That opportunism allowed the Ironmen to survive Peoria recovering an onside kick and blocking a punt in the first half.

Grist completed 21 of 33 passes for 365 yards, while Clark rushed for 69 and had five receptions for 120 yards.

“We knew coming in they would score some,” said Tye Niekamp who had six tackles and Cade Corcoran a team-high seven. “They scored a little more than we like, but we still forced a bunch of turnovers and make some big stops. That’s what you need in a big-time game.”

With both teams scoring six touchdowns, the difference turned out to be conversions. The Lions were denied on their final five two-point tries, while Millmore was perfect booting six extra points for NCHS.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

