Watch now: Early mistakes help Centennial ease past Bloomington in Big 12 action

BLOOMINGTON — Champaign Centennial jumped out to a 27-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 40-20 victory over Bloomington in a Big 12 Conference game Friday night at Fred Carlton Field.

Two BHS lost fumbles in the first quarter led to a 13-0 lead for the Chargers (3-3 overall, 3-2 Big 12). Meanwhile, the Raiders (3-3, 3-3) had only 63 yards of total offense in the first half.

"Too many mistakes, first and foremost. You can't make those kind of mistakes and win a game," said BHS coach Scott Godfrey. "I thought we came out flat and reverted back to a lot of things I thought we had broken ourselves of — blown coverages, blown blocking assignments, lining up wrong.

"Top to bottom, our guys' heads weren't in it. Centennial took it to us."

Centennial's Brandon Harvey ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half, while quarterback Brady Boatright went 15 of 23 for 211 yards and two TDs.

Another BHS fumble led to a 3-yard TD run by Braylon Peacock that put Centennial ahead, 34-0, with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

BHS finally got its offense untracked. Quarterback Marcus Griffin, who finished with 144 yards rushing, ran for scores of 1 and 43 yards and hit Kaden Smith with a 20-yard TD pass with six seconds left in the game.

The Raiders finish the regular season with three road games, starting at Peoria Notre Dame next Saturday.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.